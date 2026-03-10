LPG, PNG supply crunch starts to squeeze output at packaged food units

Several companies have now been instructed to considerably reduce their gas consumption. According to industry sources, state governments have directed manufacturers in some states to cut gas usage to half of the previous month’s consumption, a move that could slow production.

A senior executive at a packaged food company said production was already constrained in February. With the month having only 28 days and a few holidays in between, production ran for around 24 days. With the order to cut gas usage to half of last month’s levels, factories will effectively operate at full capacity for only 11–12 days.

“We have received an order from the state government asking us to cut our gas usage in half,” the executive said, adding that the directive has made it difficult to maintain normal manufacturing levels.

Another executive at a packaged foods company said the situation has worsened as supplies of propane and butane have been affected. On Tuesday evening, the disruption escalated further, with LPG supplies used for commercial packaged food production reportedly coming to a halt.

“With LPG going, this will have an impact on supplies of food products,” the executive said, warning that the gas shortage could soon ripple through the food supply chain and affect product availability in the market.

Amid concerns over gas supply disruptions, some companies say they are better prepared to handle the situation. Tarun Arora, chief executive officer of Zydus Wellness, said the company’s diversified energy mix would help it manage any potential shortfall caused by gas supply constraints.

According to Arora, the company does not rely solely on gas for its manufacturing operations. Its production facilities use a mix of alternative energy sources, reducing the risk of disruption.