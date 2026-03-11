As gas supply worries grow, households push to buy induction cooktops

Retailers say the sudden spike in demand has taken the industry by surprise, raising fears that stores could soon run out of stock if the trend continues.

An executive at an electronics retail chain, speaking on condition of anonymity, said companies were not prepared for the sudden surge and inventories could deplete quickly.

“We started to see strong demand for induction cooktops only on Tuesday. Until then, demand had been normal,” the executive said, adding that if the buying momentum continues, an out-of-stock situation could emerge very soon.

Another industry executive, who also requested anonymity, said the sector was scrambling to cope with the sudden spike in demand.

According to Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, managing director and chief executive officer of TTK Prestige, demand has already jumped sharply.

“While demand is up by five times compared to normal levels, we are currently able to cater to about three to 3.5 times the usual demand. We are ramping up production and our facilities are running three shifts,” Vijayaraghavan told Business Standard.

He added that although demand is currently about five times higher than usual, it is likely to stabilise at around three times the normal levels in the coming days.

The rush is equally visible on online platforms as households look for alternatives to cooking gas and prepare for potential supply disruptions.

E-commerce platforms have reported a sharp spike in searches and purchases of induction cooktops over the past few days.

At Amazon, demand appears to be the strongest, with the e-commerce major witnessing nearly a 20-fold increase in demand for induction cooktops, according to industry sources.

The trend is similar at Flipkart, where sales have surged significantly in recent days.

“The prevailing global situation has turned the induction cooktop from a ‘kitchen upgrade’ into a ‘survival necessity’ for many households,” a Flipkart spokesperson said. “We are seeing an unprecedented surge in induction sales driven by soaring costs and physical supply shortages of LPG .”

According to the company, sales volumes have quadrupled over the past four to five days compared with the preceding three to four weeks. Certain regions are seeing particularly strong demand.

“In localised high-demand markets such as Delhi, Kolkata and parts of Uttar Pradesh, spikes are even higher as consumers hedge against potential price volatility and supply disruptions,” the spokesperson added.

The surge is not limited to induction cooktops. Flipkart said demand has also jumped sharply for electric cookers, kettles and air fryers, suggesting that households are increasingly looking for electric cooking alternatives.

The trend is also visible on quick-commerce and grocery platforms. BigBasket reported a steep rise in demand for induction cooktops over the past day.

“We have seen a fivefold increase in induction cooktop sales since Tuesday. We are already revising our monthly forecast for induction cooktops to three times the usual level and placing orders accordingly,” said Seshu Kumar Tirumala.