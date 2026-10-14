Wednesday, October 14, 2026 | 09:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Gems and jewellery exports rise 9.43% to $2.95 billion in September

Gems and jewellery exports rise 9.43% to $2.95 billion in September

In the first half of FY27 (April-September) the overall gems and jewellery exports reached $ 14.30 billion, up 3.07 per cent year-on-year from $13.87 billion

Jewellery

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 9:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's gem and jewellery exports grew by 9.43 per cent year-on-year in September to $ 2.95 billion (₹28,157.55 crore) despite an uncertain global trade environment, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said on Wednesday.

The overall exports during September 2025 were $ 2.70 billion (₹23,813.91 crore), GJEPC data stated.

In the first half of FY27 (April-September) the overall gems and jewellery exports reached $ 14.30 billion, up 3.07 per cent year-on-year from $ 13.87 billion.

According to the data, with a semblance of normalcy returning to Dubai, exports of Plain Gold Jewellery grew by 8.76 per cent to $ 378.03 million (₹3,609.23 crores) in September compared to $ 347.58 million (₹3,072.23 crores) in the same month last year.

 

Exports of Studded Gold Jewellery grew by 50.23 per cent to $ 812.62 million (₹7,759.73 crores) against $ 540.89 million (₹4,778.36 crores) in the same month in 2025 supported by the improved situation in Dubai, market access through FTAs, reduced US tariffs, and strong performance in key markets such as Hong Kong, Singapore and France.

Also Read

Jewellery

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery zooms 35% in two days; up 125% from March low

India gems and jewellery exports, West Asia conflict impact, US tariffs jewellery India, UAE trade India gems, Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, export slowdown India, precious stones imports UAE, gold imports India UAE, trade diversificat

SME tracker: Domestic cushion for gems & jewellery MSMEs amid export woes

d-diamond1

Odisha seeks to become India's next diamond hub with dedicated policypremium

Ajoy Chawla, chief executive officer (CEO), jewellery division, Titan Company

Rising discretionary spending, formalisation key growth drivers for Titan

BSE seeks clarification from Rajesh Exports on ED searches

BSE seeks clarification from Rajesh Exports on ED searches

"The 9.43 per cent growth in exports in September and the 3.07 per cent increase during the first half of 2026-27 are encouraging, demonstrating that India's gem and jewellery exports continue to grow despite an uncertain global trade environment. Studded gold jewellery has emerged as a strong performer, with exports growing 50.23 per cent at $ 812.62 million during September 2026," GJEPC chairman Kirit Bhansali said in a statement.

The growth reflects the benefits of improved trade access under the India'UK trade agreement and reduced US tariffs, alongside strong performance in key markets such as Hong Kong, Singapore and France, he added.

He added that the growth in Plain Gold Jewellery exports in September was also attributable to a semblance of normalcy returning to Dubai.

He further stated that demand and market conditions remain challenging, particularly in the Middle East, an important destination for plain gold jewellery exports.

According to the data, exports of Cut and Polished Diamonds declined by 5.44 per cent during the month under review to $ 1,293.30 million (₹12,335.79 crores) from $ 1,367.64 million (₹12,076.35 crores).

Polished Lab Grown Diamonds exports in September grew by 40.72 per cent to $ 151.43 million (₹1,445.53 crores) compared with $ 107.61 million (₹950.58 crores) in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, exports of Silver Jewellery dipped year-on-year by 12.49 per cent to $ 134.46 million (₹1,285.01 crores) compared to $ 153.65 million (₹1,356.77 crores) in 2025.

More From This Section

Hotel room rates in India have been trending at an all-time high and are expected to close the year at a peak, driven by a boom in domestic tourism, a record number of weddings in November and December, and a surge in short weekend vacations.

Alternative accommodation gains ground among Indian travellers: Report

sunil mittal

We are ahead of Starlink in approval queue, says Sunil Bharti Mittal

Leela Palace Hotels and Resorts

Leela Palaces Hotels Q2FY27 profit rises 27% to ₹94.6 crore, revenue up 33%

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi with industry leaders at Kalinganagar industrial hub in Odisha on Wednesday

Odisha unveils ₹40K crore industrial projects, eyes over 42,000 jobs

POWER

Electricity data sharing framework to launch this month: Power secy

Topics : gems and jewellery sector Gems and jewellery Gems and jewellery export

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBigg Boss 20Stocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayTech Mahindra Q2 previewGold SIlver Rate TodayCJI Protest NewsTamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2027PM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 9:32 PM IST