Gems and jewellery exports rise 9.43% to $2.95 billion in September

India's gem and jewellery exports grew by 9.43 per cent year-on-year in September to $ 2.95 billion (₹28,157.55 crore) despite an uncertain global trade environment, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said on Wednesday.

The overall exports during September 2025 were $ 2.70 billion (₹23,813.91 crore), GJEPC data stated.

In the first half of FY27 (April-September) the overall gems and jewellery exports reached $ 14.30 billion, up 3.07 per cent year-on-year from $ 13.87 billion.

According to the data, with a semblance of normalcy returning to Dubai, exports of Plain Gold Jewellery grew by 8.76 per cent to $ 378.03 million (₹3,609.23 crores) in September compared to $ 347.58 million (₹3,072.23 crores) in the same month last year.

Exports of Studded Gold Jewellery grew by 50.23 per cent to $ 812.62 million (₹7,759.73 crores) against $ 540.89 million (₹4,778.36 crores) in the same month in 2025 supported by the improved situation in Dubai, market access through FTAs, reduced US tariffs, and strong performance in key markets such as Hong Kong, Singapore and France.

"The 9.43 per cent growth in exports in September and the 3.07 per cent increase during the first half of 2026-27 are encouraging, demonstrating that India's gem and jewellery exports continue to grow despite an uncertain global trade environment. Studded gold jewellery has emerged as a strong performer, with exports growing 50.23 per cent at $ 812.62 million during September 2026," GJEPC chairman Kirit Bhansali said in a statement.

The growth reflects the benefits of improved trade access under the India'UK trade agreement and reduced US tariffs, alongside strong performance in key markets such as Hong Kong, Singapore and France, he added.

He added that the growth in Plain Gold Jewellery exports in September was also attributable to a semblance of normalcy returning to Dubai.

He further stated that demand and market conditions remain challenging, particularly in the Middle East, an important destination for plain gold jewellery exports.

According to the data, exports of Cut and Polished Diamonds declined by 5.44 per cent during the month under review to $ 1,293.30 million (₹12,335.79 crores) from $ 1,367.64 million (₹12,076.35 crores).

Polished Lab Grown Diamonds exports in September grew by 40.72 per cent to $ 151.43 million (₹1,445.53 crores) compared with $ 107.61 million (₹950.58 crores) in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, exports of Silver Jewellery dipped year-on-year by 12.49 per cent to $ 134.46 million (₹1,285.01 crores) compared to $ 153.65 million (₹1,356.77 crores) in 2025.