Gen Z drives growth in India's online beauty market: Myntra report

Gen Z is changing how India shops for beauty. Consumers in this generation are protecting their skin before fixing it, trying premium brands through minis and taking beauty beyond the metros. These are among the findings of Myntra’s new report, “Beauty in the Age of Gen Z,” which finds that the generation prioritises ingredients over hype.

Gen Z and millennials are both driving growth in the beauty and personal care category on Myntra, with Gen Z allocating a 75 per cent higher share of its wallet to the category. Gen Z’s beauty and personal care spending per customer is up 1.2 times year-on-year. Half of Gen Z’s beauty buyers on Myntra live in Tier 2 and 3 cities.

“Beauty and personal care is one of Myntra’s strongest growth engines. For Gen Z, beauty is self-expression,” said Sharon Pais, head of Myntra. “They try premium and international brands through minis, find new ones through creators and K-Beauty, and choose on ingredients and efficacy, in cities across the country. The brands that win will meet this shopper early, make discovery easy and earn trust through the product and its ingredients.”

Gen Z is shaping a market that, according to industry reports, is expected to grow from about $23 billion to $40 billion. India still spends only $15 per person on beauty, against $38 in China and $383 in the US, according to industry reports.

Minis make up 14 per cent of luxe units sold, led by lipstick, perfume and face primer. Brands such as M.A.C, Kayali, Smashbox and Salvatore Ferragamo get more than half of their new customers through minis. Video is how Gen Z finds beauty. Myntra has about 82,000 active beauty creators, user-generated content (UGC) in the beauty category is up 40 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and nearly two in three new beauty creator registrations over the last four months are Gen Z.

Gen Z baskets in Tier 2 and 3 cities include serums, toners, sunscreens and hair masks. These cities account for half of the platform's international beauty demand. Ludhiana, Patna, Bhopal and Indore are among the cities driving growth.

Sun protection has become a year-round habit among Gen Z shoppers, with searches up 80 per cent for spray sunscreens, 70 per cent for ingredient-led sunscreens and 60 per cent for tinted sunscreens. Gen Z is seeking out ingredients such as Centella asiatica, copper peptides, azelaic acid and panthenol.

K-Beauty demand grew 200 per cent YoY, and searches rose more than 300 per cent. Myntra now offers over 1,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) from over 90 K-Beauty brands, with 30 added in the last year. Hair masks grew 110 per cent, against 59 per cent for conditioners, and men's skincare orders grew 78 per cent YoY, led by Gen Z.

Repeat Gen Z orders on Myntra are up 70 per cent this year. Beauty accounts for roughly one in five units ordered on Myntra, is growing at twice the rate of the online beauty market and brought in nearly half a million new customers in May 2026 alone. Beauty on the company’s ultra-fast delivery platform, M-Now, spans about 600 brands, with delivery in as little as nine minutes.

Myntra hosts 700 pure-play direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty brands and 3,000 emerging D2C names, and D2C beauty has grown 68 per cent so far in FY26. Plum, Minimalist, Foxtale, The Derma Co. and Chemist at Play are among those driving growth. Gen Z is 25 per cent more likely to try an indigenous or D2C brand.

Gen Z's wishlist already points to what's next, including lactic acid, tranexamic acid and foundation-SPF hybrids.