Gen Z sips smarter: Value replaces volume in India's alcobev playbook

For Gen Z, alcohol is no longer about quantity but a value-led experience. The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) noted that Gen Z choices are driven more by exploration and experimentation rather than following preset notions.

The shift, industry voices echoed, is being driven by a mix of factors such as greater global exposure through social media, rising awareness around health, and a desire to align consumption with personal identity.

From volume to value

The shift from Millennials to Gen Z drinking marks a structural change in how India is consuming alcohol. While Millennials were largely driven by brand familiarity and aspirational global labels, Gen Z is driven by authenticity, experimentation, and quality.

Industry experts noted that this is translating into dual-track behaviour — restraint on ordinary days and deliberate indulgence on special occasions. Data shared by Medusa Beverages shows that while participation is not declining — about 74 per cent of Gen Z consumers drink alcohol, up from 72 per cent in 2023 — the nature of consumption is changing. Consumers are engaging with fewer product categories and are more likely to choose a single, high-quality drink rather than multiple options.

“Gen Z is not walking away from the glass; however, they are simply refusing to settle for a cheaper one,” said Avneet Singh, founder and chief executive of Medusa Beverages.

This is already reflecting in category growth. Premium spirits are expanding at around 15 per cent, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages are growing at over 20 per cent annually, and craft beer continues to see steady traction. Industry growth itself is being powered less by volumes and more by premiumisation, with revenues expected to grow about 8–10 per cent on an annual basis.

One of the most significant pivots from earlier consumption patterns is how quickly Gen Z is trading up. Unlike previous generations, which moved gradually from entry-level to premium products, Gen Z is entering the category with a preference for quality from the outset.

“Gen Z consumers are mostly trading up earlier in their drinking journey. The orientation to save is far lesser than earlier generations, and experiences matter. Disposable incomes of families are also better, and alcohol beverage is accepted in a social milieu far more easily than earlier. Consumption has moved unisex,” added Bikram Basu, managing director, ABD Maestro.

Tigerfire Vodka, founded by Sanjay Dutt, explained that this behaviour is already visible in bars. “Consumers are ordering by spirit, asking questions, choosing based on flavour rather than defaulting to a familiar name,” said co-founder Paresh Ghelani. “For this generation, premium is not something you graduate into but the baseline expectation.”

The eventual pivot of the behaviour is fuelled by exposure to digital platforms, where consumers encounter global standards and product storytelling long before they enter a bar. As a result, the traditional upgrade cycle has compressed dramatically.

For brands, this has implications for portfolio design. “Entry points now need to be aspirational, not just affordable,” said Sree Harsha Vadlamudi, co-founder and chief executive of Loca Loka, which is focusing on premium-first positioning with multiple expressions. Loca Loka is a tequila brand co-founded by Rana Daggubati and Anirudh Ravichander.

Big bet on experience

Industry experts have collectively echoed one similar thread: the centrality of experience. Drinking is increasingly being seen as an extension of lifestyle rather than a standalone activity.

At PHURR, a Bengaluru-based experiential bar with plans to expand to Mumbai, this shift is playing out through a sharp focus on innovation and presentation. Its non-alcoholic offering, “Jack Sparrow”, has emerged as a popular celebratory pick. This underscores how even zero-proof drinks are now crafted for visual appeal and immersive, sensory-led experiences.

“People are still socialising, but Gen Z is choosing experiences more consciously. It’s not just about what you drink anymore; it is about how it makes you feel,” said Rahul Lunawat, co-founder of PHURR.

Non-alcoholic and low-alcohol formats are gaining traction, but companies are clear that this is not a substitution effect. Instead, it reflects a broader shift towards moderation and flexibility.

A handful of non-alcoholic beverage variants have entered the Indian market. These include Heineken 0.0 by United Breweries Limited (UBL); Budweiser Zero, Corona Cero, and Michelob Ultra Zero from Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev); and Guinness 0.0 by Diageo (USL).

For the industry, Anant Iyer, director general at the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), said this means growth will increasingly be driven by premium yet purposeful consumption, innovation, and the ability to engage a consumer that is value- and health-conscious and experience-driven.

A few industry players noted that in India, this trend is still nascent compared to Western markets; however, urban consumers are already experimenting with pacing their consumption or switching formats within a single occasion.

Palette is the game changer. Vinod Giri, director general, Brewers Association of India (BAI), said Gen Z consumers have an evolving and highly experimental palate, with the expanding availability of beverage choices preventing the formation of fixed consumption preferences.

With strict advertising rules, alcobev brands have long depended on packaging and on-ground experiences for visibility. With Gen Z, this synergy has only grown stronger. Packaging has become the ‘first moment of truth,’ while social media acts as both a discovery and validation platform. “Consumers are far more likely to try a brand they have seen in their social environment or peer group,” said Singh of Medusa.

For Tigerfire, even the bottle design, featuring intricate detailing and strong visual cues, is meant to spark curiosity and initiate conversation. “The brand experience starts long before the drink is poured,” Ghelani added.

Commenting on the same, Tilaknagar Industries said that this shift is also fuelling the rise of homegrown and craft brands. Sanaya Dahanukar, marketing manager at Tilaknagar, noted that while Millennials were largely driven by brand recognition and the aspirational pull of global labels, Gen Z consumers are far more anchored in authenticity, seeking brands with a clear point of view and credible origin stories.

“They are drawn to brands that offer a strong point of view, whether through provenance, origin stories, production processes, and craftsmanship. This is also one of the reasons we are seeing a strong wave of homegrown products gaining traction across categories,” Dahanukar added.

Pricing, innovation, portfolio

For alcobev companies, the Gen Z shift is forcing a rethink across product development, pricing, and marketing.

At Medusa, the portfolio itself is designed around lower-ABV variants for mindful consumption and stronger variants for celebratory moments. Packaging has moved decisively towards cans, aligned with social and outdoor consumption patterns.

On the other hand, Loca Loka is focusing on depth rather than breadth, building a portfolio across tequila expressions while investing in experiential marketing through music and community-led initiatives. “If a brand is not part of culture, Gen Z will not engage with it,” Vadlamudi explained.

Meanwhile, innovation cycles are shortening, with limited editions, collaborations, and seasonal formats becoming more common. Across brands, the emphasis is shifting from scale to relevance.

What’s next?

Riding on this trend, the bigger question is whether this shift is temporary or long term. Most industry players are unequivocal: this is a long-term evolution.

Over the next three to five years, companies expect clearer sub-categories to emerge, such as low- and mid-ABV formats, RTDs, craft spirits, and flavour-led innovations, each catering to specific segments.