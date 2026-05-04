Get, set, go: India's summer travel packs for coolcations, short escapes

Abroad, Thailand, Vietnam, Bali, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Almaty (Kazakhstan), Malaysia, Japan and South Korea are hot favourites.

At home, as temperatures soar, booking queries have surged by double digits — going up to 125 per cent — for destinations like Kashmir, Shillong, Gangtok, Munnar, Leh, Rishikesh, Guwahati, Imphal, Kodaikanal and the Andamans.

Travel sentiment remains high despite a sharp increase in airfare — by about 50-60 per cent on some popular routes – said online travel platforms, even as some airlines cut the number of flights due to high air turbine fuel costs. These locations are seeing traction among travellers who initially planned long-haul foreign vacations but dropped the plans because of high costs or uncertainty.

“Travel activity remains strong, with broader travel movement indicators such as passenger traffic showing high single-digit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, going into the summer season. While demand continues, it is becoming more selective and adaptive, rather than impulsive,” said Rikant Pittie, CEO & cofounder, EaseMyTrip.

In addition, EaseMyTrip noted an increase in fares by approximately 5-10 per cent for domestic flights, while fares on popular routes are up by as much as 50-60 per cent. Short-haul international routes, especially in Southeast Asia, have seen a sharper increase of 20-30 per cent.

At EaseMyTrip, demand for domestic destinations for this year’s summer has surged by 15-20 per cent. Meanwhile, short-haul international destinations have witnessed a 15-25 per cent increase in demand.

Cleartrip echoed a similar trend of “coolcations” and off-beat destinations. Gaurav Patwari, chief business officer, said travellers are increasingly rerouting vacations towards Southeast and Central Asia because of better value and accessibility. For the Philippines, Cleartrip is seeing a threefold surge in booking, while Almaty, Thailand and Malaysia are also seeing strong interest driven by visa-free access.

Family travel is also gaining momentum: Cleartrip said bookings jumped nearly 125 per cent, with Leh, Rishikesh, Shillong, Guwahati and Imphal witnessing double-digit growth.

Patwari noted, “The overall industry has seen a notable shift in the pricing landscape this summer due to the recent spike in fuel costs, rupee depreciation, and a reduction in international flight capacity. The domestic fares are likely to stay at elevated levels or see further increase due to summer and political tensions.

“We see a clear pivot towards destinations such as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, alongside closer-to-home favourites like Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan,” said Abraham Alapatt, president and group head, marketing, service quality, value added services & innovation at Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and SOTC Travel.

He added that Eastern Europe and Central Asian destinations such as Georgia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were also gaining traction, while the Philippines and Cambodia in South East Asia remain in demand due to good flight connections and simple visa processes. The company has launched a dedicated visa rejection insurance designed to safeguard customers against financial losses arising from visa denials, a key concern in today’s travel landscape.

Backpacker travel company Zostel said offbeat destinations across its network recorded an 88 per cent Y-o-Y growth. “Smaller-towns in India are no longer just a backdrop for travel stories — it is where the story begins,” said Aviral Gupta, chief executive officer of Zostel and Zo World. Destinations such as Kasol, Shoja, Dobhi, Kareri and Pondicherry are also seeing increasing traction among younger travellers and groups looking for shorter road-trip-style vacations.

“In India’s vicinity, destinations like Thailand, Vietnam, Bali, Singapore and Sri Lanka are in demand because visa-access is easier, flights are shorter and hotel tariffs remain relatively reasonable,” said Rajiv Mehra, general secretary, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH).

According to FAITH, demand for domestic destinations and nearby Asian countries rose by about 30-40 per cent compared with last year, partly because travellers who previously preferred Gulf or European destinations are now rerouting their plans.

“Travellers are not stepping back, they are adapting within constraints,” said Neel Ghose, travel and destinations expert at Skyscanner India, backing his comments with data showcasing that travel sentiment among Indians remains strong.

As per Skyscanner’s “Smarter Summer” report, 81 per cent of travellers are open to lesser-known destinations, indicating an experimental mindset. About 77 per cent of Indians are confident about travelling over the next three months, while 9 out of 10 have either planned or already booked their summer holidays. Meanwhile, 60 per cent prefer quieter and less crowded locations.

However, travellers are seen becoming more cautious about costs, with about half tracking airfare fluctuations and 45 per cent weighing overall trip expenses carefully before planning a vacation.

“Hotel bookings, in particular, have seen a strong surge, with volumes rising by approximately 35 per cent year-on-year, indicating robust demand across key leisure markets. Alongside this, booking lead times have shortened by 10-15 per cent, indicating a shift towards more last-minute planning, influenced by dynamic pricing and evolving travel triggers,” said Bharatt Malik, Senior VP , Air and Hotel Business at Yatra Online, adding that advance booking volumes were up 20-25 per cent year-on-year, while average booking values increased by 20-35 per cent compared to the same period last year across key destinations.

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