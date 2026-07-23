Gig worker norms leave many aggregators unsure of their obligations

Several logistics platforms told Business Standard that they had not yet received any communication from the ministry. “We have around 2,000 gig workers, but there has been no nudge from the government yet on registering them on the e-Shram portal,” said a logistics firm that enables quick commerce (qcom) deliveries.

The ministry, in a June circular, directed 15 aggregators to integrate with the e-Shram portal via application programming interfaces (APIs) and upload details of gig and platform workers. The number of onboarded aggregators has since risen to 21, including Zomato, Blinkit, Swiggy, Ola, Uber, Rapido, Amazon, Porter, Urban Company, and Flipkart, according to a reply tabled in Parliament on July 20.

A senior government official described the exercise as “just the starting point”, saying all eligible aggregators would eventually be covered. The timelines prescribed in the June circular have since been dispensed with as worker registration has become a continuous process.

“Aggregators will continue uploading worker details as and when they engage new gig and platform workers, and we have not given a fresh deadline,” the official said.

The onboarding exercise is intended to build a database of gig and platform workers ahead of the rollout of social security schemes. Under the Social Security (Central) Rules, 2026, aggregators are required to upload worker data through APIs or other electronic means. Business Standard had reported in March that the labour ministry is working on a dedicated social security scheme for gig and platform workers. However, the schemes under Section 114 are yet to be notified.

An email sent to the labour ministry did not elicit a response till the time of going to press.

The Code on Social Security, 2020 defines a gig worker as a person earning outside a traditional employer-employee relationship. Companies outside the initial cohort, however, say they remain unclear whether parts of their workforce fall within that definition and, if so, who should register them.

“Automobile technicians are highly skilled. Not just anybody can replace them in their jobs, and job security is also very high based on competency. They have specialised skills, similar to professions like technicians and writers. So, we are not very clear whether our ecosystem should even be classified under the gig economy,” said Vimal Singh SV, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of ReadyAssist. The company works with various aggregate networks across the country and has nearly 11,000 gig workers.

Jitendra Kumar, cofounder of Emiza, a third-party logistics and supply chain service provider, said: “While labour contractors manage the immediate hiring details, our legal interpretation is that as the principal employer, we are ultimately responsible. However, a top-down clarification from the government is still needed to define exactly who should register workers and at what stage in the employment process.”

LetzRyd, which provides fleet services to Uber, Ola and Rapido, echoed similar concerns. "The labour code appears to make it the platform's responsibility, but since we also have a direct relationship with the driver, we don't know whether the registration should be done by us or by the platforms only. We are still waiting for that clarity," said Tarun Jain, cofounder and CEO of LetzRyd.

Legal experts say that all workers are expected to eventually be covered as per the pro­visions under labour codes, but definitional concerns are yet to be clarified by the government.

Akanksha Dua, partner at Obhan Mason, said workers associated with aggregators that are yet to be onboarded would continue to enjoy statutory recognition under the Code. However, there could be a gap between legal entitlement and practical access, as access to benefits under the new framework may be delayed until the aggregators complete onboarding, she said.

Dua said the Rules were intended to avoid a two-tier system by covering gig and platform workers engaged directly by aggregators as well as those engaged through third parties.

“However, ambiguity remains around the phrase ‘engaged with such aggregator’. In particular, the Rules do not clarify what degree or nature of engagement is required for a worker to be treated as engaged with a specific aggregator, which is especially significant for workers engaged indirectly through contractors or service providers,” she added.

Sowmya Kumar, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said it was too early to assess whether e-Shram onboarding would create differences in workers’ entitlements, with clarity expected only after the schemes are framed. “Platforms should, however, identify the various kinds of manpower they engage, and classify them appropriately (contract labour, platform worker, etc.) based on the kind of duties they are engaged for. This will also result in clarity regarding their entitlements to social security,” Kumar added.

Notably, the logistics sector is the country's second-largest employer of gig workers. According to Balasubramanian A, senior vice-president of TeamLease Services, industry estimates show that around 3.5-4 million gig workers are engaged across logistics, warehousing, and last-mile delivery operations. This constitutes nearly a third of India's gig workforce of 12 million currently engaged across the economy, according to the latest Economic Survey.

Seeking clarity