Why global FMCG giants are shifting from selling to making in India

Global fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are no longer looking at India only as a large consumer market. Increasingly, they are investing in manufacturing facilities, food processing infrastructure and export-oriented supply chains, which signals a broader shift from 'sell in India' to 'Make in India'.

The latest example comes from PepsiCo , which plans to invest up to ₹5,700 crore in India by 2030 to expand manufacturing capacity for its foods business. The investment includes a concentrates plant in Madhya Pradesh and snacks manufacturing facilities in Assam and Tamil Nadu. PepsiCo India reported revenue of ₹9,789 crore and a ₹905 crore profit for the 12 months ended December 2025, while its foods business grew by around 11 per cent.

Last year, Coca-Cola bottlers announced plans to invest nearly ₹25,760 crore in greenfield (new manufacturing facilities built from scratch) and brownfield (expansion or upgrade of existing manufacturing facilities) projects across nine Indian states. Reliance Consumer Products also pledged about ₹40,000 crore to build integrated food manufacturing units and AI-enabled food parks in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

These reflect a wider trend visible across the FMCG and food processing sector.

Manufacturing push gathers pace

Industry experts say several factors are driving this manufacturing push, including India’s rising domestic demand, lower logistics friction after the introduction of GST (Goods and Services Tax), and global efforts to diversify supply chains beyond China.

“The shift from manufacturing-to-save-tax to manufacturing-to-export comes from a reduction in friction for global FMCG giants,” said Sanjit Singh Paul, managing partner at Modulor Capital.

“GST has allowed scattered warehousing to consolidate into mass production. Moreover, strong local demand has helped companies produce at larger scale, which lowers costs and makes exports from India commercially viable,” he added.

India’s geographical position is also becoming a strategic advantage. “Shipping lanes to the Middle East, as well as the Southeast Asia position India well as a hub that allows FMCG companies to move away from the controlled regime of China. This, coupled with a neutral foreign policy stance, bodes well for India,” Paul said.

India emerging as an export base

Analysts believe India’s role is gradually expanding from a domestic consumption market to a regional manufacturing and export hub.

Kashyap Javeri, fund manager and head of research at Emkay Investment Managers Limited, said India has steadily become part of global FMCG supply chains, especially in food and beverages.

“We have particularly made our name in the food and beverages segment over the past few years given that the raw material in terms of agricultural produce is available in abundance,” he said.

According to him, China+1 diversification strategies, geopolitical risks and supply-chain resilience concerns are all helping India’s manufacturing ambitions.

“The biggest factor is India’s large ecosystem in terms of inorganic chemicals supply chain as well as agriculture, which is helping us make a name in beverages as well as food products and cosmetics,” he said.

Experts also note that India’s scale advantage is becoming difficult for multinational companies to ignore.

“An export base is essentially served by a massive local demand that brings manufacturing costs down,” Paul said. “If domestic consumption is high, it brings economies of scale, and relevant infrastructure is built alongside. This is the base for low-cost manufacturing for exports.”

"Mondel?"z is another prime example, which moved the manufacturing of Lotus Biscoff to India to tap into the mass-premium market and use the base to export chocolates and biscuits to the broader Asia-Pacific region," shared Paul.

From policy support to export-ready infrastructure

While industry experts say government incentives in FMCG manufacturing remain limited compared to sectors like electronics, policy reforms and state-level support have still played an important role.

Paul said corporate tax reforms and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for food-related industries have helped lower manufacturing costs.

“Centre-aligned states have given subsidies, tax refunds, power consumption concessions, interest subvention, and logistic support to food processing industries,” he said.

At the same time, companies are investing heavily in automation, quality systems and cold-chain infrastructure to support exports.

Amit Goyal, CEO and director at Amar Pure Gold - frozen food manufacturer, said food manufacturers are now focusing on building globally reliable brands rather than merely serving local demand.

“Consumers across markets are not only looking for authenticity, they also expect consistency, hygiene, shelf stability and dependable quality every single time they purchase a product,” Goyal said.

He added that exports of Indian snacks, frozen foods and ready-to-eat meals are also growing across the US, Canada, Australia, the Middle East and Europe.

“Investments in cold-chain logistics, warehousing and distribution are therefore no longer operational upgrades; they are essential business enablers,” he said.

Wider impact on jobs and suppliers

Experts say the shift towards large-scale FMCG manufacturing could create a ripple effect across employment, agriculture and local supplier networks.

Javeri said the sector has strong employment potential because of its deep links with agriculture and MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises).

"Expansion in food processing infrastructure, manufacturing facilities and export operations is creating opportunities across production, supply chain, quality assurance and food technology, both in urban and semi-urban regions," added Goyal.

Paul said that the rise of global manufacturing in India could also help local suppliers scale up production. “While this may seem like competition for local brands, it's also a blessing in disguise, as the same local manufacturers can now achieve higher-volume use of their facilities to serve the production needs of international brands,” he said.

Goyal added that the impact extends far beyond factories alone. "As food processing becomes more organised, it is strengthening the larger ecosystem around it from local suppliers and farmers to packaging, warehousing and logistics partners," he said. "Structured sourcing and long-term supplier relationships are helping create a more reliable and resilient value chain."