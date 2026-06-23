Global footwear firms boost Tamil Nadu sourcing; Adidas unit starts in July

Adding to this fame, Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd said it is all set to start production for Adidas at its new Karur unit from July 10. The company is targeting an investment of around $1 billion in the next five years to manufacture around 100 million pairs of shoes in the next five years, said J Rafiq Ahmed, the managing director of Kothari Industrial Corporation. Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd is a joint venture between Chennai-based Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd (KICL) and Taiwan’s Evervan Group.

The Karur project is expected to create 15,000 jobs in phases. The company is already exporting Crocs from its Perambalur unit, where it has already invested around Rs 5,000 crore. "We want to hold a considerable share in India's exports of non-leather footwear and are targeting 100 million pairs of shoes in the next five years with an investment of around $1 billion. This will create 50,000 jobs too," Ahmed told Business Standard. The company has already approached Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for the inauguration of its Karur unit.

The company's plans come at a time when the Taiwanese majors, which include the top five non-leather footwear manufacturers in the world, have increased sourcing from the state.

The world's largest branded athletic footwear manufacturer, the Pou Chen Group, has established its presence through High Glory Footwear India at Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district.Pou Chen manufactures for brands such as Nike, Adidas, and New Balance, and is a branded footwear company itself.

Other major global manufacturers and supply-chain partners, including Hong Fu Group (Panapakkam, Ranipet district), Evervan Group through its joint venture with Kothari Industrial Corporation. Kothari Industrial corporation invested along with Taiwanese Partner to boost investor confidence thereafter other companies came in Tamil Nadu

Dean Shoes or Freetrend invested in Ariyalur, while Feng Tay Group, and Oasis Footwear, have either commenced operations or are in various stages of implementation and expansion across the state. Collectively, these investments have contributed to more than Rs 12,000 crore of investments in Tamil Nadu's non-leather footwear ecosystem over the last few years. With additional investments under implementation expected to further strengthen the state's position as a global footwear manufacturing hub.

The company's factory at the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu’s (SIPCOT) industrial park in Perambalur is operated through a company called JR One Footwear, a joint venture initiative between Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd. and global major Shoetown.

In November 2023, JR One Kothari started a manufacturing plant to produce Crocs brand footwear in Perambalur. In addition to Crocs, it has pacts for manufacturing and distribution of the Kickers brand of footwear in India. "The advantage is that we are building an ecosystem too in Tamil Nadu and have already introduced more than 22 component majors from countries like Taiwan, and many others are waiting for entry into the Indian market," said N Mohan, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kothari Industrial Corporation.

To ensure skill development, the company has already lined up plans to bring in the Naples-based International University of Arts and Design to Tamil Nadu to cover not just footwear, but design across sectors like apparel, jewellery, and others, Mohan said.

The company has also entered into a long-term 30-year licensing and distribution agreement with the iconic French brand Kickers for India and eight neighbouring countries — Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. As part of this expansion, Kickers has already opened and operationalized a store in Qatar.