Global summits push Delhi luxury hotel demand, room rates to new highs

Sector specialists note that while infrastructure improvements across major cities such as Delhi and Mumbai have been attracting a large number of international events, many being global conventions or global summits like the G20, the supply of inventory has not kept pace with the demand. Compared to mature markets like Bangkok — which boasts over 69,700 branded rooms — Delhi falls significantly short with just about 15,000 rooms as of 2025.

“In markets such as Delhi, this demand has grown faster than the pace at which new hotel supply has been added, and large events such as the BRICS summit bring that imbalance into sharper focus. Summit-related demand is typically concentrated within a limited set of hotels and locations, and as this premium inventory fills up, regular corporate, leisure and event demand gets displaced across the wider market. The larger structural issue is also the composition of supply,” said Akash Datta, managing director (South Asia), HVS Anarock.

He noted that most major Indian hotel markets remain relatively top-heavy, meaning more luxury or so-called 5-star properties, whereas a more mature hotel market would typically have a broader base of midscale and economy hotels supporting a smaller premium segment at the top.

“In Delhi-NCR, only 35 per cent of branded supply is estimated to be in the midscale and lower segments, with the balance concentrated in upscale and above. This inverted supply pyramid highlights the significant untapped opportunity for branded midscale and economy hotels, which we expect to be one of the key development themes over the coming years,” Datta said.

A heads-of-state summit creates a very specific kind of demand pattern, which varies from a mass-attendance conference. Such summits attract official delegations, diplomatic and protocol teams, international media, and associated visitors, driving concentrated demand across Central Delhi and the diplomatic area. The demand pressure is not restricted to luxury hotels, it creates a cascading effect across hotel segments, including upscale and midscale properties, for accommodating the delegations.

“The upcoming BRICS summit is a strong example of how large-scale international events bring the depth and breadth of a city’s hotel inventory into sharp focus,” said Nikhil Sharma, managing director and chief operating officer (MD & COO)-South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

“We are already witnessing very strong occupancy levels, with our Central Delhi hotel, along with several properties in the surrounding area, fully sold out,” Sharma said.

Developers and hoteliers see an opportunity to add luxury inventory in Delhi. Chalet Hotels is set to boost the capital’s hotel supply with the upcoming Taj Delhi International Airport Hotel. “Large-scale events and international summits can, however, create a temporary surge in demand over specific dates, particularly for luxury accommodation in central locations,” said Gaurav Singh, COO, Chalet Hotels. He said the addition of the hotel would play an important role in supporting Delhi’s long-term hospitality growth.

Varun Saraf, chief executive officer (CEO), Juniper Hotels Limited, which is building a 550-room Grand Hyatt New Delhi, said: “When major international summits and high-profile events arrive, Delhi’s limited pool of luxury hotels sees a strong uplift in demand, supporting higher occupancy and room rates. This is not a one-off event but a recurring pattern, as Delhi steadily cements its place on the global stage for diplomacy, business, and high-profile events.”

“Delhi’s evolution as a global destination for business, diplomacy, conventions, and marquee events is creating a corresponding need for world-class hospitality infrastructure. New Delhi being the national capital has not seen as dynamic a move in supply of branded accommodation since 2018-19. Further, Central Delhi has very limited greenfield land available, and what exists comes with high acquisition costs and long construction timelines," said Anil Chadha, MD, ITC Hotels. The company is developing a new 5-star hotel in Delhi's newest convention area Yashobhoomi, located in Dwarka.

The supply pipeline is picking up, although the number of hotels expected to open in the immediate term remains relatively limited for a market of Delhi-NCR’s scale. Data from HVS Anarock shows that Delhi is expected to add around 2,260 keys across 11 properties by 2030, while the wider Delhi-NCR market has a pipeline of approximately 7,000 keys across 43 properties by that year.

“More importantly, the number of projects under construction and likely to open over the next one to two years remains modest compared with several other major Indian markets. This means the gap between demand growth and new supply is likely to persist in the near term,” cautioned Datta.

The long-term opportunity, therefore, lies not simply in adding more rooms, but in creating a deeper and more balanced accommodation base across price points and around the region’s major convention, airport and commercial nodes, Datta added.

The industry also sees a structural gap in the mid-market segment. Rajiv Mehra, general secretary, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), the umbrella body of all travel and hospitality associations in India, said that building luxury hotels has to be backed by return on investment, which becomes challenging when occupancy levels drop to 70 per cent during non-peak periods. “Whenever an entity plans a hotel, they look at overall demand, as the investment required is massive. The other thing is greenfield properties, which take time to be built,” Mehra said.

He added that issues including the tax burden, affordable access to credit and availability of skilled manpower need to be addressed together to encourage investment. Upcoming hotels might ease out the inventory pressure, but significant changes to ease-of-doing-business regulations are needed to ensure inventory availability for the mid-segment.

Hemant Joshi, CEO of tourism policy think tank Atithi Foundation, said the government’s role should be to make hotel development easier across segments rather than prescribe which category should be built. The challenge for the capital, however, is to build an accommodation ecosystem that can absorb sharp event-led spikes in demand while remaining commercially viable during periods of relatively moderate occupancy.