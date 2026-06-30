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Godrej Properties acquires 47-acre land parcel off OMR in South Chennai

The developer will build plotted residential units on the site off Old Mahabalipuram Road, with the project expected to generate an estimated ₹500 crore in revenue

Godrej, Godrej properties

The company delivered its highest-ever business development, bookings, collections and operating cash flow in FY26 | Image: X@GodrejProp

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 12:14 PM IST

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Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) has acquired a 47-acre land parcel through an outright purchase off the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in South Chennai.
 
The company will develop plotted residential units on the land, which is expected to offer a developable potential of about 1.2 million square feet, with an estimated revenue potential of ₹500 crore.
 
The company said on Tuesday that the site is well connected via OMR, providing access to key employment hubs across the Siruseri-Kelambakkam corridor, including SIPCOT, as well as Vandalur, Guduvanchery and the wider Mahabalipuram region.
 
Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said: “South Chennai is seeing a clear evolution in residential demand, with homebuyers increasingly gravitating towards well-planned, future-ready communities that offer quality of living and long-term value. This belt has emerged as one of the most promising residential micro-markets in the region, supported by improving infrastructure and growing end-user interest. Our focus is on creating thoughtfully designed developments that align with these changing expectations and deliver enduring value over time, as we continue to strengthen our presence in Chennai.”
   
Earlier, in FY26, GPL said it retained its position as India's largest residential developer by booking value for the third consecutive financial year. Its booking value grew 16 per cent year-on-year and at a three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41 per cent to ₹34,171 crore.

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The company delivered its highest-ever business development, bookings, collections and operating cash flow in FY26.
 
Collections grew 17 per cent year-on-year and at a three-year CAGR of 30 per cent to ₹19,965 crore. GPL said this was the highest collection ever reported by an Indian real estate developer in both a quarter and a financial year.
 
In FY27, GPL plans to grow residential bookings to more than ₹39,000 crore through the launch of “a large number of new projects combined with strong sustenance sales”.

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Topics : Godrej Properties Godrej Properties' Godrej Chennai Real Estate

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

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