Godrej Properties buys land in Greater Noida for ₹7,000 cr housing project
The company informed that it has won the bid for a 23.2-acre (93,905 square metre) residential land parcel in DMIC integrated township, Greater Noida, through an e-auction
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Godrej Properties Ltd on Monday said it has acquired 23.2 acre land in Greater Noida via auction to develop a housing project with a revenue potential of more than ₹7000 crore.
In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has "won the bid for a 23.2 acres (93,905 square metre) residential land parcel in DMIC integrated township, Greater Noida, through an e-auction".
The auction was conducted by DMIC Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Ltd.
Godrej Properties will develop a group housing project on the land parcel, "which is expected to offer an estimated revenue potential of over ₹7,000 crore".
Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "We have witnessed consistent demand for our existing projects in Noida, and we remain bullish on this market. This will further strengthen our development portfolio in NCR (National Capital Region) and fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence in key micro markets across India's leading cities".
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Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has delivered nearly 80 million sq ft area since 2017-18.
In 2025-26, Godrej Properties acquired 18 land parcels, which have a combined revenue potential of ₹42,100 crore.
The company buys land outright and also partners with landowners to create land bank for development of housing projects.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 7:54 AM IST