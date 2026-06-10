Godrej Properties sells homes worth over ₹2,000 cr at B'luru proj launch

Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) said on Tuesday that it sold homes worth more than ₹2,000 crore in its latest project, Godrej Vanantara, in Bengaluru. The company noted that Godrej Vanantara, spanning 36 acres, is among its largest residential developments in South India, with a developable potential of 3.53 million square feet (msf) and a total estimated revenue potential of ₹3,700 crore. “Launched in the first week of June 2026, Godrej Vanantara has emerged as one of the most successful launches in the South Bengaluru micro-market, with well over 1,000 homes sold in the launch week,” the company said.

The project is located in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Road region, one of the city's rapidly evolving micro-markets.

According to real estate platform Housing.com, the average property price in the area stood at ₹15,782 per square foot in June 2026, up 23.48 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

GPL also said it retained its position as India's largest residential developer by booking value for the third consecutive financial year in FY26.

The realtor's booking value for the year grew 16 per cent Y-o-Y and at a three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41 per cent to ₹34,171 crore.

The company delivered its highest-ever business development, bookings, collections and operating cash flow in FY26.