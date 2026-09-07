Gold loans surge at NBFCs in July as banks see moderation in growth

Credit against gold jewellery by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including housing finance companies, grew 68.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in July 2026, accelerating sharply from 43.9 per cent a year earlier. In contrast, growth in banks’ credit against gold jewellery decelerated to 88.1 per cent from 136.4 per cent during the same period, according to RBI data.

At the end of July, the gold loan book of NBFCs stood at nearly Rs 3.54 trillion, while that of banks stood at Rs 5.52 trillion. The segment was the fastest-growing category within retail loans for NBFCs, reflecting a sharp increase in demand for gold-backed credit.

Overall credit extended by NBFCs rose 14.9 per cent YoY to Rs 59.89 trillion in July 2026, compared with 10.6 per cent a year ago. This was, however, lower than the 19.1 per cent YoY growth recorded by banks during the same period.

Retail loans, which account for a significant share of NBFC lending, grew 21.4 per cent in July, accelerating from 13.7 per cent in July 2025. Within retail credit, housing loans grew 11.9 per cent YoY to Rs 8.55 trillion, compared with 4 per cent growth a year earlier. Vehicle loan growth remained broadly steady at 15.1 per cent, while credit for consumer durables grew 51.5 per cent.

The acceleration in retail lending came even as credit growth to some other major sectors moderated.

Credit to industry grew 7.4 per cent YoY in July, compared with 9.3 per cent a year earlier. The moderation was primarily driven by subdued growth in infrastructure, a major constituent of the segment.

Credit to infrastructure grew 6.2 per cent YoY to Rs 20.16 trillion in July, compared with 8.1 per cent a year ago. Within infrastructure, credit to the power sector grew 6.9 per cent, down from 12.3 per cent a year earlier.

Credit growth in the services sector also moderated to 15.2 per cent in July from 24.5 per cent a year ago. While credit to commercial real estate recorded buoyant growth of 22.3 per cent, growth in credit to trade and transport operators decelerated to 14.7 per cent and 10.7 per cent, respectively.

In contrast, credit to agriculture and allied activities recorded robust growth of 18 per cent in July, sharply higher than 5.4 per cent a year ago. Outstanding credit to the sector stood at Rs 80,271 crore.

The data also showed that overall retail credit growth has accelerated considerably over the past year, with outstanding retail loans rising to Rs 26.06 trillion in July from Rs 21.46 trillion a year earlier. Within the segment, housing loans and loans against gold jewellery recorded accelerated growth, while vehicle loans maintained steady growth.