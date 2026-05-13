Gold loses its sheen on import duty hike, jewellery stores feel the pinch

Prices rocketed overnight for both precious metals following the increase in the duty on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent, and jewellers said they expected the dampened sentiment to continue for some time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to Indians to reduce their gold purchases for a year in a move to encourage foreign exchange savings amid the crisis in West Asia. The duty hikes were announced on Wednesday. To be sure, some of the muted sentiment may also have to do with the fact that the wedding season is winding down to its fag-end.

One thing looked certain. Across major cities, according to Business Standard reporters, the prime minister’s call appeared to have had the desired effect:

Mumbai

Mumbai’s famous gold street – Zaveri Bazaar which is typically bustling with customers thronging jewellery stores – was rather silent on Wednesday, after an increase in customers over Monday and Tuesday.

“There is pin drop silence here after the import duty hike came into effect,” said Kumar Jain, owner of Umedlal Tilokchand Zaveri, a century-old jewellery store.

Customers that did come in only wanted to exchange gold, since the prices are high.

Rajiv Popley, director at Popley Group also said that his jewellery store is empty. “Since gold prices crossed ₹130,000 per 10 gms for 24 carat, we’ve seen 65-70 per cent of customers come in to exchange gold.”

Delhi

A day before the import duty hike was announced jewellers were still gauging the impact of Modi’s speech.

Tarun Gupta, owner of Ratan Chand Jwala Nath Jewellers, said, “Modi’s speech is only a suggestion. I have been getting innumerable calls since this morning. Customers are halting their purchasing plan…The actual impact of the statement will only be known after a few months or a year.”

Commenting on gold purchases during the wedding season, which ends on May 15, Gupta said, “Weddings are a big driver of the economy, driven by gifting of gold. This sentiment won’t be gone in a day.”

But Neelmani Jewels saw the full impact of the PM’s speech, said Harsh Jain.

“We are witnessing a 100 per cent impact of PM Modi’s announcement on the pause of gold purchases for a year. Since the announcement, the sentiment of the Dariba Kalan market has been low.”

Kolkata

First, soaring gold prices dulled consumer appetite. Then came the West Bengal elections, keeping buyers away. Now, jewellers in Bowbazar say, the latest price hike following the increase in import duty has dealt another blow to business in the city’s iconic gold jewellery district.

There are around 350 showrooms — big and small — dotting this central stretch of the city, and the mood across counters is uniformly anxious.

If business is hit during this dull season, then jewellers will have no option but to cut corners in every possible way, Bablu De, working president of the Swarna Shilpa Bachao Committee, said. “If we can’t sell jewellery, then the hundreds of thousands of artisans connected to this industry could be left without work.”

Bengaluru

There was mixed reaction from store managers at six jewellery shops in Marathahalli, located in the eastern part of the city. GRT Jewellers, Kalyan Jewellers, Tanishq and PC Chandra said they are yet to see any impact on footfalls.

The Tanishq store in Marathahalli sold jewellery worth ₹18 crore in April, up from ₹11 crore, a year earlier, its store manager said.

However, the accounts manager at BNR Gold and Diamonds said the store made just 15gm of jewellery in the last three days, enough for about 3-4 people. "Usually we do about 600gms per week, which is unlikely to be the case this week," he added.

Odisha

The usually bustling jewellery showrooms along Janpath in Bhubaneswar and Chandni Chowk and Nimchouri in Cuttack wore an unusually deserted look on Wednesday.

Sales executives said footfall dropped sharply by 30 to 50 per cent in many cities and by as much as 80 per cent in some trading hubs, triggering panic across the bullion and jewellery trade.

Customers are postponing purchases and opting to recycle old ornaments instead of buying new jewellery.