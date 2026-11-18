Shares of gold-loan financiers Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance fell nearly 4 per cent each on Wednesday as a correction in gold prices weighed on investor sentiment towards lenders that rely on the metal as their primary collateral.

On Wednesday, Manappuram Finance shares fell 4.26 per cent to ₹283 on the NSE, while Muthoot Finance declined nearly 4 per cent to ₹2,640.

The decline in gold prices has raised concerns over the growth and asset quality of gold-loan-focused non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The sector is also facing pressure from revised regulatory norms governing loan-to-value (LTV) calculations and renewals.

“The correction in gold prices has been one of the key reasons behind the weakness in these stocks. Gold prices have come under pressure due to profit booking after a strong rally, a stronger US dollar and changing expectations around US interest rate cuts,” said Gaurav Arora, head of research at SAHI. A sustained decline in gold prices could affect collateral values and LTV ratios, while weighing on investor sentiment towards gold-loan companies. Broader concerns over competition and asset quality have also contributed to the weakness, Arora said.

International gold prices have fallen to a 14-month low of $3,749 per ounce. In the domestic market, prices have come under pressure after breaching key support levels, with a firm rupee and subdued physical demand adding to the decline, according to market participants.

“Unless there is a meaningful correction in the dollar or bond yields, rallies in precious metals are likely to attract fresh selling interest,” said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Investments.

Gold loans are among the fastest-growing segments of retail credit, with several large NBFCs entering the business as part of their diversification plans, attracted by its secured nature. However, the segment is showing early signs of stress, with some large lenders flagging repayment delays and borrowers who are already more than 90 days overdue on loans from other financial institutions.

During its post-results analyst call, Muthoot Finance reported more than a twofold increase in Stage 3 assets — loans overdue by more than 90 days — to ₹7,267 crore. Its Stage 2 assets also rose to ₹23,467 crore. Manappuram Finance, too, said its Stage 2 gold-loan assets rose to around 5 per cent of its gold-loan portfolio in the September quarter, from about 0.5 per cent in the previous quarter. The lender plans to gradually shift its product mix towards longer-tenure, one-year bullet repayment loans.

The fall in gold prices could also slow disbursements by affecting LTV ratios and increase the risk of deterioration in asset quality, said Sunny Agarwal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities. As gold prices decline, the outstanding loan amount moves closer to the current value of the collateral, increasing lenders’ exposure, he said.

“Recent regulatory changes have added to the pressure on gold-loan financiers. The revised LTV calculation for bullet repayment loans takes into account the total amount due at maturity, including interest, rather than only the principal initially disbursed. Further, renewal is permitted only after accrued interest has been paid. These changes are affecting loan renewals and putting pressure on borrowers facing short-term liquidity constraints,” Agarwal said.