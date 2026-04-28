Google to power AI corridor in Andhra with $15 bn Vizag project, 200K jobs

Almost 19 years after Google started its first India office in Hyderabad, the global tech major on Tuesday initiated its $15 billion blueprint to build a full-stack artificial intelligence ecosystem in Visakhapatnam, while also committing to build a robust AI corridor in the region, prioritising local procurement too.

The Google AI hub is expected to meet the country’s rising computational demand in the AI era and will power Google’s flagship services such as Gemini and Google Search for millions of Indians. The project is also likely to create at least 200,000 direct and indirect jobs once completed.

“This investment stands to become an economic multiplier. We are incentivising the building of a robust AI industrial corridor right here and committing to local-first procurement to drive capacity and position Andhra Pradesh as the connective tissue of India’s emerging tech future. Our commitment extends well beyond the AI infrastructure,” said Bikash Koley, vice president, Google Global Infrastructure, and Google Cloud.

At present, Google’s operations in India are spread across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai and Pune. The first Google office in India was established in 2007 in Hyderabad, serving as an engineering hub.

“This AI hub is a strategic blueprint designed to fuel the government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. We are deploying our full AI suite to empower every Indian consumer and every enterprise with immense compute power and the tools to lead the world. We are committed to investing in the local ecosystem to uplift businesses and entrepreneurs and advance skills development to create a sustainable future,” said Thomas Kurian, chief executive officer, Google Cloud.

The AI hub also comprises the America-India Connect initiative for an expanded fibre-optic network and a long-term clean energy strategy that prioritises bringing new clean energy supply to the electricity grid, accelerating India’s national goal of reaching 500 gigawatt (GW) of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. The company said that by developing international subsea gateways at Visakhapatnam, it is targeting to increase the resilience of India’s digital backbone, adding diversity to the existing landings in Mumbai and Chennai.

The project took shape in a meeting with state minister Nara Lokesh and the Google team in September 2024 and was finalised in October 2025. This project includes India’s first gigawatt-scale AI hub comprising three data centre campuses. AdaniConneX and Nxtra by Airtel will lead the construction of the data centre buildings and connecting infrastructure, enabling Google to deploy advanced AI capabilities and scale digital services across India.

The AI hub will deliver the high-performance, low-latency services that businesses and organisations need to build and scale their own AI-powered solutions, accelerate research and development, and ultimately help India secure its place as a global leader in the AI-driven future. “Once operational, the hub will create at least 200,000 direct and indirect jobs. I also hope that this will be one of the first $1 trillion economic regions in Viksit Bharat,” Lokesh said.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged Google to focus on manufacturing its servers in India, as data centres require large servers. He also asked the company to develop OSATs and other memory chips in India.

“I request proposals from Google as well as other industry participants where we can do more energy efficiency. We should try and reduce water consumption. I will ask the industry that whatever is possible from the government side, we will be fully supporting you in research, recycling and using wastewater,” he added.

In February 2025, Google inaugurated its Ananta office in Bengaluru, one of the company’s largest offices globally. Bengaluru hosts innovation centres focused on AI/ML and Google Cloud. The Google Safety Engineering Center (GSEC) India, the APAC region’s first, was also launched in Hyderabad in June 2025 to help develop and shape AI safety frameworks.

Over the past three years, Google has skilled more than 1.5 million Indians through programmes such as Cloud Boost, Gemini Academy and Grow with Google. Google supports the startup ecosystem through programmes such as AI Startup School, which has equipped over 35,000 founders and aspiring entrepreneurs in partnership with MeitY Startup Hub and Startup India.