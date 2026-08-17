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Home / Industry / News / Gorakhpur gets industrial boost with 2,000-acre township land bank

Gorakhpur gets industrial boost with 2,000-acre township land bank

GIDA is developing a 2,000-acre industrial township in Dhuriapar, strengthening Gorakhpur's position as an emerging manufacturing and investment hub in Eastern UP

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Around 115 acres have already been allotted to companies, including Adani and Shreyas Distilleries, signalling strong investor interest in the township (Photo: PTI)

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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The Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), in a bid to strengthen the industrial ecosystem, has amassed a fresh land bank of 2,000-acres in the Gorakhpur district -- an emerging industrial gateway in Eastern UP and pocket borough of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
 
The new swathes are being developed as the Dhuriapar industrial township, which is strategically located between the Purvanchal Expressway and the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, for a seamless logistics.
 
Around 115 acres have already been allotted to companies, including Adani and Shreyas Distilleries, signalling strong investor interest in the township. The 2,000 acre land bank is in addition to the 3,600 acres of industrial area already amassed by GIDA, which is inching saturation.
   
Since 2017, the Authority has garnered ₹20,000 crore in investments, generating 40,000 employment opportunities, GIDA Chief Executive Officer Anuj Malik said. 
  Currently, more than 50,000 people are working in various technical, skilled, and semi-skilled roles across industries operating in the authority’s area, she added. Malik also said the growing industrial base is creating opportunities for local talent.

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Nearly 70 per cent of the workforce in major projects, including the Adani Cement plant, comprises people from Gorakhpur division and other parts of Purvanchal (Eastern UP).
 
Aside from physical infrastructure, GIDA is strengthening digital systems to facilitate faster, simpler, and more transparent investment.
 
It’s transition from Nivesh Mitra 2.0 to Nivesh Mitra 3.0 provides entrepreneurs access to 21 online services for approvals, incentives, and other requirements. The One Map portal enables investors to view available land parcels, access tagged land information, and participate in transparent e-auctions.
 
With expanding industrial land, growing corporate presence, and strengthened digital services, GIDA is positioning Gorakhpur and Purvanchal as a competitive destination for manufacturing, employment, and industrial growth in the eastern region of Uttar Pradesh.

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Topics : Gorakhpur UP projects industry

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 4:32 PM IST