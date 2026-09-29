Tuesday, September 29, 2026 | 08:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Government likely to extend RoDTEP scheme for exporters: Official

Government likely to extend RoDTEP scheme for exporters: Official

The government is expected to extend the duty refund scheme - Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) - for exporters, an official said on Tuesday.

epm, Export Promotion Mission, Trade exports, Indian Economy, Export incentive

Representative picture for exporters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is expected to extend the duty refund scheme - Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) - for exporters, an official said on Tuesday.

The scheme will end on September 30.

The official said the ministry is in discussion with the finance ministry on the issue.

The scheme, launched in 2021, provides for a refund of taxes, duties and levies that are incurred by exporters in the process of manufacturing and distribution of goods and not being reimbursed under any other mechanism at the Centre, state or local level.

Refunds under the scheme range from 0.3 per cent to 3.9 per cent.

 

The budget allocation under the scheme for 2025-26 stood at Rs 18,232 crore. The budget for the scheme for this fiscal was Rs 10,000 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ks

M&E industry urges MIB to restore release of BARC audience ratings

Sandeep Poundrik

New steel policy eyes 600 MT capacity, 500 MT consumption: Steel secretary

coal

CAG flags ₹1,662 cr DMF spend outside norms, mining-affected areas

smartphone store, smartphone market

As smartphone prices rise, how retailers plan to keep festive deals alive

coal india limited, cil h1fy26 results, cil diversification, high employee cost, coal india renewable energy, critical minerals acquisition, cil profit slump, pm prasad

CIL, HURL sign pact to explore syngas-based urea production in Jharkhand

Topics : Exports exporters Industry News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchAsian Games 2026 LIVEVarmora Granito sharesNifty Midcap 150 indexStock Market CrashTATA Group StockWorld Heart Day 2026IMD Weather Forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 8:05 PM IST