Govt advises RERAs to extend real estate project timelines by 4 months

The central government has advised state real estate regulatory authorities (RERAs) to extend the registration and completion timelines of real estate projects on account of delays caused by the West Asia war.

The advisory by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), dated Friday, applies to registered real estate projects whose completion date, revised completion date or extended completion date falls on or after February 28, 2026. The advisory also recommends that state RERAs issue a common order to avoid separate applications from individual projects.

"The Ministry has received representations from stakeholders of the real estate sector regarding the impact of the prevailing situation in West Asia, which has adversely affected global supply chains, resulting in a shortage of construction materials and impacting the timely construction of real estate projects," the ministry said, citing the government's declaration of the West Asia war as a force majeure event.

The finance ministry had declared the West Asia war a force majeure event on April 29. A force majeure declaration refers to extraordinary events or circumstances beyond human control, such as an act of God, including a natural calamity, or events such as war, strikes, riots and crimes.

A force majeure clause in a contract frees both parties from contractual liability and obligation when such events prevent them from fulfilling their obligations under the contract. The clause does not entirely excuse a party's non-performance but only suspends it for the duration of the event.

"In light of the delay attributed to the force majeure conditions arising from the prevailing West Asia situation and the representations received from various stakeholders, this ministry advises all the Real Estate Regulatory Authorities that, in exercise of the powers conferred under the provisions of RERA, the Regulatory Authorities may issue suitable orders or directions for grant of extension of registration and corresponding completion timelines of registered real estate projects whose completion date, revised completion date or extended completion date falls on or after February 28, 2026, for a period of four months," MoHUA's advisory said.

It also advised RERAs to issue a common order to this effect to avoid the need for submission of separate applications for extension of registration of individual real estate projects and issuance of separate orders.

The issue has been plaguing the industry for a while. In April, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), a developers' body, had reportedly written to the housing and urban affairs secretary seeking force majeure relief, citing volatility in energy supplies that had affected production across key manufacturing clusters.

The ministry's advisory recommending a four-month extension for eligible registered real estate projects is a positive step taken in line with the sector's demand, said Shekhar Patel, president, CREDAI.

"While the sector faced significant challenges in construction material supply chains and labour availability due to the war disruptions, the recommended extension will help developers align project completion timelines with the current market scenario while relieving them of the unnecessary burden on individual projects," he said.

The order, Patel said, will help ensure orderly project execution and safeguard the interests of all stakeholders, including homebuyers.