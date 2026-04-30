Govt approves 58 critical mineral recyclers; ₹5,000 crore pledged

India's ambitious plan to build a domestic critical mineral recycling ecosystem has attracted investment commitments of around ₹5,000 crore, with the Ministry of Mines approving 58 companies under its ₹1,500-crore incentive scheme.

The selected companies have together pledged to create recycling capacity of about 850 kilo tonnes per annum (KTPA), reflecting strong industry interest in recovering critical minerals from lithium-ion batteries, electronic waste, and industrial scrap.

The approvals were granted under the Incentive Scheme for Promotion of Critical Mineral Recycling, launched as part of the National Critical Mineral Mission. The ministry said 20 companies were cleared on March 30, while another 38 were approved at the Executive Committee's meeting on April 29.

The scheme, notified on October 2, 2025, seeks to develop domestic recycling capacity for critical minerals, reduce import dependence, and support India's clean energy, electric vehicle, and advanced manufacturing ambitions.

Applications were invited between October 2, 2025, and April 1, 2026. The proposals were evaluated by the Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre, acting as the project management agency under the scheme.

The ministry said the approved entities span key segments, including battery recycling, e-waste processing, and recovery from other industrial waste streams, highlighting the rapid emergence of a domestic recycling ecosystem for strategic minerals.

With the eligibility assessment now complete, the scheme will move to the project execution stage. Financial incentives will be disbursed based on capacity creation and commencement of production by the eligible companies.