Govt clears food safety reforms; street vendors to get deemed Fssai status

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday approved a series of regulatory and procedural reforms, from perpetual validity for licences to about ten lakh street vendors being considered registered under FSSAI, to help ease compliance for food businesses.

Among the steps the ministry has undertaken is that street food vendors registered with municipal corporations or town vending committees under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 will also be considered “deemed registered under FSSAI.”

Government estimates suggest this will benefit over ten lakh street vendors.

"This is a good move as far as I'm concerned. Previously most vendors had to spend Rs 100 for a one-year food safety licence from FSSAI and Rs 500 for a five-year licence. However, the amount was so small and inconsequential that vendors usually forgot to renew the licence and more often than not landed in trouble. But now, the fact that street vendors registered with municipal committees and town vending laws will be deemed registered under FSSAI means these hassles will go. However, one needs to know whether municipal corporations will now start imposing any special clause to ensure food safety," said Arbind Singh, national coordinator of the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI).

"Earlier, street vendors who sold food items were negligent about safety and hygiene standards but now many changes have occurred, and people are more aware and make extra effort to ensure good hygiene standards," Singh added.

"This reform will substantially reduce compliance costs, paperwork and the need for repeated interaction with licensing authorities,” a release stated, adding that it will "enable regulatory resources to focus more effectively on enforcement, monitoring and capacity-building activities."

In another major development, the government will also start granting perpetual validity to registrations and licences issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Food business operators (FBOs) must renew their registrations periodically. However, under the revised framework, registrations and licences will have perpetual validity, eliminating the need for repeated renewals.

The ministry also approved the revised turnover thresholds for FBOs from April 1 this year. The turnover limit for basic registration will increase from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore. Businesses with turnover up to Rs 50 crore will come under state licensing, while those exceeding this threshold will require central licences.

“This rationalisation is intended to empower and strengthen the role of state authorities by enabling them to focus more effectively on oversight, facilitation and enforcement of food safety regulations within their jurisdictions,” the release stated.

Meanwhile, for FBOs, particularly micro and small enterprises, the move will lead to simpler compliance requirements, reduced paperwork and fees, elimination of pre-inspection, and instant registration, “thereby improving ease of operations,” it added.

A technology-enabled, dynamic risk-based inspection framework has also been put in place, “which will help incentivise compliant food business operators and reduce repetitive inspections,” MoHFW claimed.

Under this framework, inspections will be carried out based on defined risk factors such as risk associated with the nature of the food commodity, past compliance record of FBOs, performance during third-party audits, and inputs from enforcement and surveillance activities.

The reforms were finalised after consultations with states, union territories and industry stakeholders, and “align with recommendations of a high-level committee on non-financial regulatory reforms constituted by NITI Aayog,” the release added.

With inputs from Sanjeeb Mukherjee