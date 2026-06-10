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Govt approves price hike for cancer drugs amid nationwide shortage

The government has granted in-principle approval for a price increase in two key cancer medicines as soaring platinum costs disrupt production and supplies

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Para 19 of the DPCO grants the government and the NPPA extraordinary powers to fix or revise the ceiling or retail price of any drug in the public interest under exceptional circumstances | (Photo: Pexels)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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The Centre has given in-principle approval to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to allow price increases for cancer drugs Cisplatin and Carboplatin as shortages continue to disrupt supplies at hospitals across the country, according to sources close to the development.
 
“The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) has written to the NPPA and given approval under Para 19 of the Drug Prices Control Order (DPCO) for this step. The pricing authority may take a decision in the next two days,” DoP sources told Business Standard.
 
Para 19 of the DPCO grants the government and the NPPA extraordinary powers to fix or revise the ceiling or retail price of any drug in the public interest under exceptional circumstances.
   
The move follows representations from the pharmaceutical industry seeking a one-time price increase for the two cancer medicines, arguing that production had become economically unviable.
 
Pharma Secretary Manoj Joshi told Business Standard last week that while the government was not considering a blanket price increase for essential medicines, it was examining a few individual cases where input costs had risen sharply.

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“For example, platinum, used in cancer medications, has seen an almost 250 per cent rise in price. Such cases are being considered,” Joshi said.
 
Industry sources said the shortage of Cisplatin and Carboplatin was primarily driven by the steep increase in platinum prices, as the metal is the key raw material used in both drugs.
 
Oncology drugmaker Naprod Life Sciences said platinum prices have climbed from around ₹2,000 per gram in June 2025 to nearly ₹5,000 per gram currently.
 
Manoj Jain, director, Naprod Life Sciences, said platinum-based raw materials are imported and require special government permits that can take three to four months to obtain.
 
He added that an increase in platinum import duty to 15.4 per cent from 6.4 per cent earlier, along with rupee depreciation, has further worsened production economics.
 
An executive at a Delhi-based pharmaceutical company said these factors had prompted several manufacturers to cut production volumes, leading to shortages across hospital channels.
 

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Topics : pharmaceutical firms Pharma industry cancer treatment

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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