Govt approves voluntary retirement of LIC Managing Director Dinesh Pant
Pant, who was appointed Whole-time Member (Actuary) of Irdai in June 2026, ceased to be LIC's managing director and key managerial personnel from September 24
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The Government of India on Friday approved the voluntary retirement of Dinesh Pant, Managing Director (MD) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).
Pant had been appointed Whole-time Member (Actuary) of Irdai in June 2026. In an exchange filing, LIC said that Pant had been relieved from the services of the Corporation on account of his voluntary retirement and had ceased to be the Managing Director and KMP with effect from the close of September 24, 2026.
He also ceased to be the Chairperson of the Information Technology Strategy Committee.
Accordingly, he also ceased to be a member of the Executive Committee and Investment Committee.
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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 7:43 PM IST