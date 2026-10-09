Govt asks social media firms to act on unlawful content linked to protests

The government has advised large social media firms to prioritise action against unlawful content related to ongoing protests based on complaints received from authorised bodies, including law enforcement agencies, sources aware of the development said.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) is learnt to have issued an advisory to social media platforms on October 8, expressing concern over the online circulation of certain information related to the ongoing protests that is false, misleading, manipulated or presented out of context.

The IT Ministry has expressed apprehension that such unlawful content may disturb public order, social tranquility and raise law and order concern as well as may incite violence.

"MeitY has advised large social media platforms to identify such unlawful content and prioritise action based on complaints received from authorised government bodies," an official source aware of the development said.

The advisory has asked social media platforms to label synthetically generated content on their platform particularly where the content is presented to depict the ongoing events.

"MeitY has advised social media companies to ensure timely cooperation with law enforcement and other authorised government agencies for action and furnishing information as well as provide assistance as per the applicable law within stipulated timelines under the IT Rules, 2021," the source said.