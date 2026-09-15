Govt assuages concerns over impact on water supplies amid data centre surge

Seeking to dispel concerns about the impact on water supplies owing to data centres, a senior official said the government is working to ensure that freshwater consumption for such upcoming facilities remains negligible.

“The belief that growing data centres will automatically drain local water supplies in India is flawed," the government official said. "It is based on outdated, evaporative cooling technologies used in older global facilities."

Modern data centres, he pointed out, are built differently. "They use advanced closed-loop, air-cooling and direct-to-chip liquid-cooling systems.These facilities continuously recirculate water internally rather than evaporating it into the atmosphere," he said, adding this reduces daily operational water demand to near zero. Efforts are underway to make all new data centres operate on these systems, the official said.

At places such as Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, where companies such as Google, Microsoft, and others have announced data centre hubs, mostly industrial wastewater, treated sewage effluent, or water obtained from dedicated desalination plants will be used, the official said. According to him, the total industrial water demand from Visakhapatnam’s data centre capacity will come from industrial allocations from the Godavari and Polavaram diversions.

In the Union Budget for 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a tax break until 2047 for companies setting up data centres. This policy push is likely to make India an attractive destination for new data centres.

In 2025 alone, India added 387 megawatts of data centre capacity, according to a report from Rubix Data Sciences. India ranked seventh globally by number of data centre facilities as of June 2025, with Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi-National Capital Region, Bengaluru, and Chennai together accounting for nearly 65 per cent of the country's total data centre capacity, according to the Rubix report.

The sector's investment pipeline stands at around $90 billion, nearly six times the $13-15 billion invested between 2020 and 2024, with AWS, Microsoft, and Google together committing approximately $67.5 billion to India, the report said.