Govt considers duty parity for SEZ units on domestic market sales

Under the proposal, SEZ units would pay customs duty only on the imported inputs used in manufacturing goods sold in the domestic market, instead of paying duty on the finished products, as is the current practice.

The inter-ministerial committee (IMC), comprising representatives from the Department of Commerce, the Department of Revenue and NITI Aayog, formed in February to frame SEZ Policy 2.0, is expected to discuss the proposal shortly.

“The commerce ministry is readying a consolidated report to present to the IMC. This report will comprise several policy recommendations, including allowing SEZ units to make sales into the DTA on a duty-foregone basis,” the official told Business Standard, requesting anonymity.

As SEZs are treated as foreign territories for customs purposes, units can import raw materials duty-free. However, when they sell finished goods in the domestic market, they currently have to pay customs duty on the finished products.

If the proposal is approved, SEZ units would instead pay only the customs duty that had been foregone on the imported inputs used to manufacture those goods. Since duties on finished products are often higher than those on raw materials, the change would lower the duty burden on domestic sales.

“The duty on finished goods is usually higher than that on raw materials. If domestic sales are allowed on a duty-foregone basis, SEZ units would no longer pay duty on the finished goods. Instead, they would pay duty only on the imported input products,” said Abhishek Jain, partner and national head, indirect tax, KPMG.

The IMC is also expected to consider revising the definition of services under the SEZ Act to facilitate payments in Indian rupees, the official said.

Emails sent to the commerce ministry and the finance ministry remained unanswered until the time of publication.

The government established SEZs nearly two decades ago to boost exports, attract foreign investment and generate employment. Units operating in these enclaves received several fiscal incentives, including duty-free imports and tax exemptions on export income.

However, under-utilisation of capacity has become a growing concern, particularly amid global trade disruptions. In February, the government announced a one-time measure allowing eligible SEZ units to sell goods in the domestic market at concessional customs duty rates.

Under the scheme, units that commenced production before March 31, 2025, can sell goods worth up to 30 per cent of their highest annual free-on-board export value achieved in any of the previous three financial years into the domestic market between April 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027.

While finalising the temporary measure, the IMC agreed to examine broader reforms to harmonise the regulatory framework for SEZs and asked the commerce ministry to prepare a consolidated set of recommendations, the official said.

The proposal has, however, raised concerns within the government over the potential revenue implications, given that SEZ units already enjoy several fiscal incentives aimed at promoting exports.

The government is expected to take a final call after consultations within the IMC. “There's a strong push for reforms at the higher level. There's a mandate from the top,” the official said, expressing optimism that the proposal would eventually be implemented.