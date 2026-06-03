Govt defends FCI silo awards, says contracts were bid competitively

The government on Wednesday said Adani Agri Logistics Ltd and Leap India Food and Logistics Pvt Ltd emerged as the two largest participants in two phases of the Food Corporation of India’s (FCI’s) silo-building programme since 2021. Together, they secured contracts for 4.65 million tonnes of capacity out of the total 6 million tonnes offered, or around 78 per cent, after emerging as the lowest bidders, even as other players actively participated in the tenders.

The statement was issued in response to reports alleging that the two companies had unfairly cornered a large share of FCI’s silo-building projects.

There were also allegations that the projects were awarded after the abolition of the “monopoly clause” that existed in Phase-I tenders under the hub-and-spoke model programme.

An official statement said that across the two phases of the programme, several private-sector players participated in the bidding process. These included SAR Transport Systems Pvt Ltd, Sabina Arora-led consortiums, Shree Karni Traders, Sandeep Traders, Mapsko Builders Pvt Ltd, India Potash Ltd, Vedu Infra Pvt Ltd, OPG Power Generation Pvt Ltd and several others. The government said tender data indicated that competition remained robust throughout the bidding process.

Elaborating further, the government said that in Phase I, between four and seven bidders participated across the three projects, while in Phase II, individual projects attracted between three and 15 bidders.

Notably, Adani Agri Logistics secured all three Phase-I projects as the lowest bidder, while Leap India, despite participating in all Phase-I tenders, did not win any project because its quoted rates were higher.

“If we had not awarded the project to the lowest bidder and had gone with someone else, there would have been allegations of ‘loss to exchequer’,” a senior official had told Business Standard.

The official said that if lifting the monopoly clause was the principal concern, then the outcome of Phase-II contracts demonstrated that no single entity had benefited disproportionately.

In Phase II of the silo project, the situation reversed, with Leap India emerging as the successful bidder in 12 of the 17 projects. Adani participated in all projects but did not secure any contract because its bids were higher than those of competing bidders.

“Other companies such as SAR Transport Systems, Sabina Arora consortiums and Shree Karni Traders also secured projects in Phase II based on competitive bidding outcomes,” the official statement said.

It added that the distribution of capacity also reflected the competitive nature of the programme.

According to the government, Adani Agri Logistics, the largest participant in the FCI silo programme, secured 2.82 million tonnes of capacity, representing less than half of the total capacity tendered, while Leap India secured 1.82 million tonnes. The remaining capacity was awarded to other successful bidders.

“The allocation pattern demonstrates that contracts were distributed through competitive price-based bidding rather than concentrated in the hands of any single player,” the statement said.

The government said the strongest validation of the silo programme came from its operational performance.

“While damage in conventional storage facilities has steadily declined over recent years, from 10,348 tonnes in 2023-24 to 7,858 tonnes in 2024-25 and further to around 2,247 tonnes in 2025-26, there has been no reported damage to foodgrain stored in silos since their inception,” the statement added.