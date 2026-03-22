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Home / Industry / News / Govt directs faster processing of city gas projects to ease supply stress

Govt directs faster processing of city gas projects to ease supply stress

Government fast-tracks city gas approvals and boosts LPG allocations to ease supply pressures while pushing urban consumers towards piped natural gas

GAS FIRMS

Commercial LPG consumers in major cities and urban areas have also been advised to shift to PNG | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 6:27 PM IST

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The government has stepped up efforts to streamline gas distribution and ease supply pressures, directing faster processing of city gas projects while increasing allocations of commercial LPG to key sectors amid a challenging geopolitical environment.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has instructed its offices to dispose of City Gas Distribution (CGD) applications within 10 days, aiming to accelerate the rollout of piped natural gas (PNG), an official statement said.

Commercial LPG consumers in major cities and urban areas have also been advised to shift to PNG as part of a broader strategy to reduce dependence on liquefied petroleum gas.

 

Domestic LPG supply remains stable, with no reported dry-outs at distributorships and normal delivery patterns across the country, it said, adding that most deliveries are being carried out through Delivery Authentication Code (DAC), while panic bookings have subsided.

On the commercial LPG side, the government has progressively increased LPG allocations.

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After restoring 20 per cent supply earlier, an additional 10 per cent allocation linked to PNG expansion reforms was announced on March 18. A further 20 per cent allocation cleared on March 21, taking the total commercial LPG supply to 50 per cent.

The latest increase prioritises sectors such as restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing units, dairy operations, community kitchens, and subsidised food outlets run by state governments and local bodies, the statement said, adding that provision has also been made for 5 kg cylinders for migrant workers.

Around 20 states and Union Territories have implemented the revised allocation guidelines, while public sector oil marketing companies are supplying commercial LPG in the remaining regions. In the past eight days, about 15,440 tonnes of LPG have been lifted by commercial entities.

Educational institutions and hospitals continue to receive priority, accounting for nearly half of the total commercial LPG allocation.

Despite global uncertainties affecting supply, the government indicated that domestic availability remains under control while efforts continue to transition urban consumers toward PNG.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 6:27 PM IST

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