Govt eases quality control order hurdles for toys, ACs and furniture

In a significant relief to manufacturers of products like toys, personal protective equipment, air conditioners and footwear, the government on Thursday allowed an alternative way to ensure quality standards without the rigours of following the quality control orders (QCOs) applicable to those sectors, in a notification issued late on Thursday.

The new liberal scheme is a transition arrangement until the manufacturers comply with the QCOs, and is available for five years. However, licences issued under the scheme will apply for two years initially, which could be renewed.

The new scheme covering 10 specific segments of the industry is also available to furniture and electrical appliances such as washing machines and water heating, showed the order.

The move comes in the context of government’s realisation that QCOs should not disrupt production, delay import of components and affect downstream industries. Indian businesses import components and raw materials from China in a big way.

Since imports have to compulsorily meet India’s quality control norms, the alternative scheme rolled out Thursday offers relief to businesses that meet certain conditions, the leeway in using imported products in their manufacturing process.

According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) notification on the Transition Facilitation (Quality Control) Order, 2026, manufacturers can obtain permissions for goods covered under 10 existing QCO.

Under the framework, the manufacturing companies will file an application with a special committee for the license. The panel will grant permission on the basis of technical capability, compliance record, quality-assurance systems, supply-chain controls and commitment towards developing manufacturing and supply-chain capabilities in India.

The special committee, which will be formed by the DPIIT, would also have representatives the Department of Commerce, the Department of Consumer Affairs, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Earlier, a high-level government committee led by NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba had proposed the cancellation, suspension, and deferment of QCOs for more than 200 products, citing concerns that these orders have increased compliance burdens and disrupted supply chains, Business Standard reported last November.