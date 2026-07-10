Govt exempts IFSC GIFT City units from Coastal Shipping Act licensing norms

The government has exempted units established in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), GIFT City, Gandhinagar, from the licensing requirement under Section 11 of the Coastal Shipping Act, 2025, for chartering foreign vessels for EXIM and international trade operations.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said the move was a major policy initiative aimed at strengthening the maritime services ecosystem and enhancing the country's competitiveness in global shipping.

The exemption removes the requirement for eligible IFSC units to obtain a licence from the Director General of Shipping for chartering foreign vessels for operations covered under Section 11.

"The reform is expected to strengthen GIFT City as a globally competitive maritime leasing and financing hub, facilitate maritime investments and support India's emergence as a leading maritime services centre," the ministry said in a statement.

The simplification of the regulatory framework governing the chartering of foreign vessels for international shipping operations is expected to encourage maritime leasing, ship financing and ship-owning activities through GIFT City while fostering a competitive maritime business environment.

The exemption is limited to the licensing requirement under Section 11 of the Coastal Shipping Act and does not alter the existing framework governing coastal trade. The prevailing cabotage regime and safeguards applicable to coastal shipping remain unchanged, while regulatory flexibility has been provided for EXIM and international trade operations.

The measure is also expected to facilitate greater participation of global capital in maritime assets, encourage the establishment of ship-owning and leasing structures in India, and accelerate the development of a comprehensive maritime ecosystem encompassing ship leasing, financing, asset management and other value-added maritime services.