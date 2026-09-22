Govt extends green clearances for ports, dredging projects to up to 30 yrs

The move, notified on Monday through an amendment to the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006, brings the validity framework for port projects closer to that for mining projects.

Under the new rules, an environmental clearance for ports, harbours, breakwaters and dredging will be valid for 20 years. It can be extended by another five years after examination by the expert appraisal committee or state-level expert appraisal committee. In deserving cases where a project remains unoperational after the first extension, a further five-year extension may be added, subject to additional environmental safeguards being incorporated in the project’s Environmental Management Plan.

The matter was initially referred to the sectoral expert appraisal committee, which recommended that the validity of environmental clearances for ports and harbours be revised to 15 years, with a possible five-year extension.

This was followed by a draft notification on May 20. Currently, green approvals are valid for 10 years and can be extended for another year. The government routinely rationalises this validity period, especially for projects with high gestation periods.

On June 16, a stakeholder consultation meeting under the chairmanship of Shipping Secretary Vijay Kumar changed the course of the draft notification. “The ministry was requested to re-consider the validity period of Environment and Coastal Regulation Zone Clearance concomitant to the project period or thirty years (whichever is more) for port projects, in line with mining projects,” the environment ministry’s Monday notification said.

The shipping ministry subsequently made the request to the committee to reconsider its first stance on validity of 15 years.

After due deliberation, the committee recommended that the validity of ports and harbors may be increased to a period of 20 years, extendable by five years and, in deserving cases, by another five years, the notification said.

However, the manner in which the change has been effected has caused concern, as the final notification departs from the draft issued by the environment ministry on May 20, said Debadityo Sinha, Lead for Climate & Ecosystems at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy. "What is notified is not the draft the public was asked to comment on,” he said.

The draft amended paragraphs 9(ii)(b), 9(ii)(c) and the proviso to 9(iii), the clauses governing nuclear power projects, capping port clearances at a fixed 20 years.

“What got issued instead inserts an entirely new paragraph 9(iva), modelled on the mining-projects clause 9(iv), pushing the cap to 30 years through multiple extensions, the second 5 years available even where a project has failed to become operational within the first 25 years,” he said.

That shift happened after a closed-door meeting with the shipping ministry, which is a beneficiary of such dilution, with no consideration of the views of people affected by this amendment, Sinha added.

“Such fundamental departure needs a fresh draft for public consultation not a silent substitution," he said.

Congress leader and former environment minister of state (Independent charge) Jairam Ramesh said the move was “clearly being done for the proposed transshipment port in Great Nicobar which will, in all probability, be a Modani enterprise.”