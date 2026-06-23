Govt extends Section 11 directions for Tata Power's Mundra plant till Sept

Government has approved the extension of Section 11 directions for Tata Power's Mundra thermal plant in Gujarat till September 2026. Under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, the government can ask a generating company to operate and maintain any generating station, in extraordinary circumstances, to ensure adequate electricity supply.

"The company has received a letter from the Ministry of Power, Government of India, regarding the extension of validity of the directions issued under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, for its Mundra thermal plant. The validity of the aforesaid directions, which was earlier applicable up to June 30, 2026, has been extended and shall now remain in force until September 30, 2026," Tata Power said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The government had in March instructed imported coal-based power stations to operate at maximum capacity through the April-June period amid surging electricity demand during the peak summer months.

Earlier this year, Tata Power had resumed operations at its Mundra plant, with an installed capacity of 4,150 MW, after a gap of almost nine months. The company had suspended operations at all units of the Mundra plant in July last year and had been suffering losses due to the temporary closure of the plant.