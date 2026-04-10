Govt finalising policy to build domestic critical minerals value chain
Policy aims to build domestic processing capacity for critical minerals, reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chains for EV batteries and manufacturing
Saket Kumar New Delhi
premium
Listen to This Article
The government is in the final stages of finalising a policy to develop a domestic value chain for critical minerals, aimed at reducing India’s dependence on overseas processing and retaining more value within the country, Piyush Goyal, secretary at Ministry of Mines said during an interaction with reporters on Friday.
Topics : Mining industry minerals EV market mines ministry