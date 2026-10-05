Govt invites applications from eligible firms to set up mineral exchanges

The government has formally opened the process for setting up mineral exchanges in India, with the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) inviting applications from eligible companies to establish and operate such platforms.

The move comes after the government notified the Mineral Exchange Rules, 2026, on June 30, which provide the regulatory framework for mineral exchanges, market participants, assaying agencies and delivery-based contracts.

Under the rules, commodity trading platforms that were already operating before the rules came into force will have six months from the operationalisation of the first mineral exchange to obtain registration as a mineral exchange. Those that fail to register within the stipulated period will have to cease operations.

The IBM, which has been appointed as the authority for registration and regulation of mineral exchanges for minerals covered under the rules, issued a notice inviting applications on October 1. The notice was made available on the IBM website on October 3, with the last date for submitting applications set as November 2.

Initially, a mineral exchange can facilitate trading in all or any of five minerals, which include iron, chromite, bauxite, limestone and manganese. Other minerals may subsequently be added with the prior approval of the authority, subject to the exclusions specified under the rules.

The government envisages the exchange as a technology-enabled platform aimed at facilitating transactions and creating a transparent and efficient mechanism for price discovery and dissemination. It will also facilitate the design of commodity supply contracts and ensure timely supply in accordance with contractual obligations.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, provides for promoting the development of a market, including trading of minerals, concentrates or processed forms, including metals, through mineral exchanges.

An entity seeking registration must be a company limited by shares and have a minimum net worth of ₹50 crore. Registration as a mineral exchange will be valid for 25 years. The fee structure includes a ₹3 lakh non-refundable application fee, a one-time registration fee of ₹50 lakh and an annual fee of ₹30 lakh. The renewal fee has been fixed at ₹2 crore.

The IBM has invited sealed applications from eligible companies, which are to be submitted to the Controller of Mines, Mineral Exchange Cell, MDR Division, IBM, Nagpur, along with the prescribed fee.