Friday, March 20, 2026 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt invites bids for 6,000 MTPA rare earth magnet manufacturing

Govt invites bids for 6,000 MTPA rare earth magnet manufacturing

The pre-bid conference will be held on April 7 while the bid due date is May 28

rare earth magnets

Technical bids will be opened on May 29, 2026 | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Friday invited bids for setting up manufacturing facilities for 6,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of magnets under the ₹7,280-crore Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnet.

The heavy industries ministry has issued a request for proposal (RFP) for selection of beneficiaries to establish integrated Sintered NdFeB Rare Earth Permanent Magnet manufacturing units.

The pre-bid conference will be held on April 7 while the bid due date is May 28. Technical bids will be opened on May 29, 2026.

The bidding process will be conducted online through the Central Public Procurement (CPP) Portal using a transparent Least Cost System (LCS), comprising a two-stage process -- technical and financial bids.

 

The scheme, approved by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last November, seeks to establish a total manufacturing capacity of 6,000 MTPA of integrated REPM facilities in the country.

Also Read

aadhar card

Govt's proposal to preload national ID app Aadhaar on phones faced pushback

Food Security Act

Govt says 19.5 mn more beneficiaries can be added under Food Security Act

Gujarat Energy Transmission Company, Power Sector, ipo, investment, public-private partnership

Centre amends electricity rules to clarify norms for captive power

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

Govt may release 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders soon to ease supply

BL Verma

27% reservation for OBCs in central govt direct recruitment: Govt in LS

Under the scheme, selected beneficiaries will be eligible for capital subsidies and sales-linked incentives. Each beneficiary will be allocated capacity ranging between 600 MTPA and 1,200 MTPA in multiples of 100 MTPA.

The government has allocated ₹750 crore towards capital subsidy and ₹6,450 crore toward sales-linked incentives. Additionally, the three lowest bidders will be provided limited assured supply of NdPr oxide from IREL (India) Ltd., ensuring access to key raw materials.

Rare earth permanent magnets, particularly NdFeB magnets, are critical components used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, advanced electronics, aerospace and defence applications.

The initiative is expected to help develop a complete domestic value chain -- from NdPr oxide processing to finished magnet production -- reducing import dependence on China and positioning India as a significant player in the global rare earth magnet market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rare earth magnet, magnet

Centre invites bids to set up rare earth magnet unit under ₹7,280 cr scheme

pharma medicine drugs

Drugmakers seek price cap as input costs surge amid West Asia conflict

Unilever

Unilever in talks to sell food business to McCormick by March end

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing

Hormuz blockade may lead to increase in ultra-luxury house prices by 5%premium

Travel, tourists, Hospitality

West Asia war forces Indian tourists to look eastwards and inwardspremium

Topics : Centre e-bidding Ferro Alloys Ferro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayWorld Oral Health Day 2026OTT Releases This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayHDFC Share FallUCL 2026 Quarter FinalInstagram Reels Tap-to-pause FeatureOMC Stocks TodayPersonal Finance