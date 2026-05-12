Govt linking states' fiscal incentives with RE adoption: Pralhad Joshi

Renewable energy adoption is now being linked to states’ fiscal incentives to encourage them to sign power purchase agreements (PPAs), Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday at the CII Annual Business Summit.

“This is a new policy accepted by the finance and power ministries,” he said. While he did not disclose further details, Joshi said renewable energy-related criteria would also be considered while extending interest-free loans to states.

The Union minister also said that the government is addressing quality issues related to imported solar modules. “A standardised warranty framework has now been introduced for solar PV modules. The government has mandated a minimum 10-year warranty, which will improve reliability, investor confidence, and overall quality,” he said.

He added that a renewable energy equipment imports monitoring system has been introduced. “We have developed an app for regular monitoring in collaboration with the commerce ministry,” Joshi said.

Commenting on the consumption obligation norms, he said compliance under the revised framework can now be achieved through three routes, including direct renewable energy consumption, purchase of renewable energy certificates, including through virtual PPAs, and payment of buyout prices.

Referring to measures such as the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), Joshi said, “In the coming years, exporters who rely on carbon-intensive production systems will face increasing cost pressures and market barriers.” Recently, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) notified the terms and conditions of carbon credit certificates regulation, 2026, he said, adding that it would also help in the signing of PPAs.

The minister also said that while the number of renewable energy deals came down from 21 in 2024 to 18 in 2025, the deal values increased more than five times from $378 million to $2 billion, amid continuously declining global renewable energy investments, which are down 7 per cent, according to a recently released report by London-headquartered multinational law firm Fieldfisher.

On industry suggestions to increase the 500 GW ambition, Joshi said, “We will definitely think about that in the next 1-2 years, but right now we are working with the power ministry to resolve existing constraints in the sector.”