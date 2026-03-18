Govt mandates domestic sourcing of solar wafers for manufacturers

The government on Wednesday announced the expansion of the Advanced List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) scheme to cover solar ingots and wafers. The scheme, aimed at making domestic manufacturing of solar equipment mandatory for projects, already covers solar cells and modules.

With this change, all solar energy projects, including net-metering and open-access ones, will have to use domestically made wafers from an approved list of models and manufacturers, effective June 1, 2028, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said.

MNRE has expanded the ALMM order to introduce ALMM List-III for ingots and wafers. At present, domestic sourcing of solar modules is mandatory. For solar cells, the ALMM list will be effective in June this year. ALMM-III ensures further backward integration in the solar supply chain to include ingots and wafers, which are currently heavily import-dependent.

The initial list will be issued when at least three manufacturers with a combined capacity of 15 gigawatt (Gw) are available. MNRE said that manufacturers seeking enlistment in ALMM List-III for wafers must also have equivalent ingot manufacturing capacity.

The introduction of ALMM List-III is expected to ensure quality and traceability of solar components all the way from wafer to module, and create skilled employment in upstream solar manufacturing, the ministry said.

Commenting on the development, Emmvee group chief executive officer (CEO) Suhas Donthi said a significant portion of upstream components in the solar supply chain is import-dependent. "This policy is a critical step toward building a truly self-reliant and integrated solar manufacturing ecosystem,” he said.

Another industry executive said the new policy vindicates the foresight of companies that invested early in integrated, end-to-end domestic manufacturing.

"It is more than a regulatory change. It is a bold affirmation that India is determined to own its solar supply chain, cut import dependence, and generate high-quality manufacturing jobs at scale," said Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Green Energy.

The policy will accelerate the development of a self-reliant upstream manufacturing base, as domestic capacity for wafers and ingots is at a very nascent stage at present, with negligible production levels, according to Gautam Mohanka, director, Gautam Solar.

"We expect this to scale up rapidly over the next two-three years, as new capacities come online. This transition will enhance supply chain resilience and reduce import dependence, supporting the growth of a stable and globally competitive solar manufacturing ecosystem," he said.

Meanwhile, Vinay Rustagi, chief business officer of Premier Energies, believes this move is a logical next step because the solar wafer import dependence makes the sector highly prone to supply shocks, exchange rate volatility, and trade disruption. "We expect total investment of around ₹50,000 crore in this business over the next three years, bringing tens of thousands of jobs plus special tech knowhow," he said.

Premier Energies recently announced a plan to set up 10 Gw ingot-wafer capacity costing ₹5,900 crore. "For the solar sector, the policy change means greater security of supply and self-sufficiency in these highly uncertain times," he added.

India's original ALMM Order, issued in 2019, applies to projects awarded through competitive bidding under Section 63 of the Electricity Act, 2003, and to net-metering and open-access projects. ALMM for solar photovoltaic (PV) modules has grown to cover around 172 Gw capacity. For solar cells, the capacity under ALMM has reached 27 Gw.