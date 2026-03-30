Govt may stop ECMS funds if design, Six Sigma quality not met: Vaishnaw

The government may stop disbursement under Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) if beneficiaries don't invest in product design technology and meet Six Sigma standards, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

After granting approvals to 29 proposals under ECMS entailing fresh investment of Rs 7,104 crore, the minister warned of weeding out those beneficiaries who do not invest in product design technology.

"I am willing to stop any further disbursements or approvals if the industry doesn't come up with the commensurate efforts," Vaishnaw said.

The minister pulled up industry body ICEA (India Cellular and Electronics Association) and their member firms for not adhering to the integrated approach set by Meity to boost high quality and self-reliant electronics manufacturing.

"Over a period of time those who do not invest in design will be weeded out. We will make sure that they are weeded out. I am saying that very blunt and very open because that is very very important for our nation and we in our party, we always believe nation first, always first," Vaishnaw said.

He said the country needs to get into electronics design, component design and machine design.

The minister has given a 15-day deadline to the industry to update the government on steps taken by the players for the key ask of the government which are product design, Six Sigma standards, talent development and local souring.

Six Sigma is a methodology aimed at minimizing defects and ensuring near-perfect output.

Vaishnaw said that all 75 applications approved till date under ECMS will have to share their plan within 15 days.