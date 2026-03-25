Govt notifies order to cut delays in rollout of gas infra development

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has notified a new order under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, aimed at accelerating the development of natural gas supply infrastructure amid disruptions linked to the Middle East crisis.

The Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution (Through Laying, Building, Operation and Expansion of Pipelines and Other Facilities) Order establishes a time-bound framework for laying and expanding pipelines across the country.

The move is intended to address delays in approvals and challenges related to land access, which have historically slowed infrastructure rollout.

“Published in the Extraordinary Gazette of India, the Order comes into immediate effect and establishes a comprehensive, transparent, and investor-friendly framework for efficient gas distribution, rapid infrastructure expansion, and equitable access to cleaner energy,” the ministry said.

The order seeks to facilitate the expansion of piped natural gas (PNG) networks, improve last-mile connectivity and promote the use of cleaner fuels across households, transport and industrial segments.

The ministry said the reform aligns with India’s broader objective of transitioning towards a gas-based economy while strengthening energy security.

At the core of the reform is an effort to simplify procedures and reduce regulatory bottlenecks for stakeholders.

“...the reform is designed to significantly improve ease of doing business by simplifying procedures, reducing regulatory bottlenecks, and creating a predictable and transparent operating environment,” the ministry said.

Key features include a transparent regulatory framework, operational flexibility for companies and consumer-centric service delivery.

The government said India’s rising energy demand and the evolving global energy environment necessitate a more resilient and diversified system.

The order is expected to enable faster infrastructure development, improve access to natural gas and position it as a key transition fuel in the country’s energy mix.