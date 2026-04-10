Govt plans exploration norms to speed up auctions of felspar, mica, quartz

The Mines Ministry has proposed a relaxation in exploration norms under the Mineral (Evidence of Mineral Contents) Rules, 2015 (MEMCR) to fast-track auctions of felspar, mica and quartz blocks, aiming to bring more mineral resources into production.

Under the draft notification, the government has proposed allowing auction of mining leases at the G3 level of exploration for deposits where these minerals occur independently, a move that reduces the need for detailed geological assessment before blocks are put up for bidding. This is expected to significantly increase the number of blocks available for auction and shorten timelines.

At the same time, the ministry has proposed retaining stricter G2-level exploration norms for deposits associated with critical minerals such as lithium, niobium, tantalum, caesium and rare earth elements, as well as for high-purity quartz. This introduces a dual approach of faster clearances for ordinary deposits while maintaining tighter control over strategically important resources.

The proposal follows the Centre’s decision in February 2025 to reclassify felspar, mica and quartz as “major minerals”, citing their frequent occurrence alongside critical minerals that are key to clean energy and advanced technology supply chains.

The ministry noted that the changes have been proposed based on representations from state governments and industry stakeholders, who have sought easier norms to unlock more mining opportunities. The draft also includes amendments to classification provisions, including placement of certain deposits under Schedule II of MEMCR to facilitate the revised framework.

Public comments on the draft notification have been invited till May 10, after which the government is expected to finalise the changes.