Govt rules out sale of pure petrol, E10 alongside E20 at fuel stations

Rejecting concerns over ethanol-blended petrol, the government on July 10 said offering pure petrol or E10 (10 per cent ethanol and 90 per cent petrol) alongside E20 at retail outlets is not a viable option, citing higher handling costs and reduced operational efficiency. “India operates over one lakh retail outlets, supported by an extensive network of refineries, terminals, depots and pipelines. Maintaining multiple grades of base petrol across this vast supply chain would create an enormous logistical challenge, increase handling costs, complicate inventory management and reduce operational efficiency,” the government said. It agreed that 20 per cent blending of ethanol with petrol leads to 3-5 per cent lower mileage in vehicles than conventional petrol, but said the blend offers a significantly higher octane rating, superior anti-knock properties, faster combustion, better pickup, smoother acceleration, and cleaner engine operation.

Defending the rollout of E20 fuel, the government said that once a superior fuel has been scientifically validated, extensively tested and accepted by the automotive industry, the focus should be on advancing its adoption rather than reverting to an inferior standard.

Experts say E20 fuel was rolled out after research conducted by Niti Aayog, which is India’ public policy think tank, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and other institutes. “The testing reports had mentioned the drop in mileage (of ethanol blended petrol). However, India is dependent on crude oil imports for nearly 90 per cent of requirements while ethanol is a domestically produced fuel. The blending programme is a step in the right direction for self-sufficiency,” said Prashant Vashisht, VP & Co-Head, Corporate Ratings at ICRA.

Top executives from the auto industry argue vehicles underwent rigorous testing and certification by independent, globally accredited agencies before and after introduction of E20 in the market. The decision to introduce E20 fuel was taken only after rigorous testing on older vehicles, while the recently launched E85 dispensing stations are meant exclusively for flex-fuel vehicles, signalling the direction of future policy, said Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Executive Vice President at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, at a press conference on July 4.

The government also highlighted the scale of investments made to support the ethanol blending programme, stating that public sector banks have financed nearly Rs 1 lakh crore annually in ethanol production and related infrastructure in recent years. It said dedicated ethanol plants, distilleries, storage facilities and logistics networks have been established to help meet the country's blending targets.

“If, after creating this capacity, we were to arbitrarily revert to E10, what happens to these investments? What happens to the surplus production capacity? What happens to thousands of crores invested by farmers, cooperatives, entrepreneurs, financial institutions and public sector companies in good faith based on a national policy?” it said.

The government said ethanol-blended petrol is not cheaper than pure petrol despite ethanol being produced domestically, attributing this to the remunerative prices paid for ethanol to ensure fair returns to producers.

The government said the procurement price for maize-based ethanol is Rs 71.86 per litre and that, at an international crude oil price of about $70 per barrel, E20 is costlier to produce than pure petrol.

Despite higher prices, domestically produced ethanol reduces India's exposure to imported crude oil and insulates the country from international oil volatility. As crude oil prices climbed to over $100 per barrel amid the West Asia crisis, India witnessed one of the most moderate increase in retail fuel prices on account of ethanol blended fuel, it added.

India has saved over Rs 1.97 lakh crore in foreign exchange, substituted nearly 316 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil, reduced around 952 lakh metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions, and transferred more than Rs 1.66 lakh crore directly to Indian farmers.

Responding to concerns over vehicle damage, the government cited data from Maruti Suzuki, saying the automaker had serviced nearly 2.5 crore vehicles, including about 1.5 crore older models that were not originally certified as E20-compatible. It argued that if E20 were causing damage to rubber components, fuel lines or engines, it would have resulted in widespread component failures, lakhs of warranty claims and a surge in consumer complaints across the country.