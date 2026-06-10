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Govt targets transmission links to evacuate up to 70 GW power in FY27

The authority is focusing on transmission connectivity for renewable projects while addressing grid stability concerns arising from the rapid integration of clean energy

power

DRE contributed 16.3 GW to total renewable energy capacity additions during 2025-26, including 7.6 GW installed under the PM KUSUM scheme and 8.7 GW added through rooftop solar projects

Nandini Keshari
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 5:03 PM IST

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The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) under the Ministry of Power is focusing on setting up transmission connectivity infrastructure for evacuating 60-70 gigawatts (GW) of power generation capacity in the current financial year, Chairman Ghanshyam Prasad said on Tuesday.
 
Speaking at a conference on energy transition organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Prasad said: “In the current year, we will commission at least 60 GW or maybe touch 70 GW of connectivity to renewable energy projects.”
 
He said providing connectivity for such large power capacities continues to be a challenge because of the mismatch between the commissioning timelines of renewable energy projects and transmission lines.
   
He added that the government has given an aggressive target of 18-24 months to transmission service providers, which is the gestation period for most renewable energy developers. The CEA is now working on facilitating predictability in transmission timelines and aligning them with renewable energy projects to avoid the creation of stranded assets.
 
Prasad also said the increasing number of outages in states such as Rajasthan and Karnataka because of grid issues arising from renewable energy integration is a problem that needs to be solved.

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“We have seen a number of trippings happening in Rajasthan because of grid issues, particularly short-circuit issues. Oscillations are happening in the grid because of which we have lost about 8,000 MW in Rajasthan, and very recently we lost around 9,000 MW in Karnataka within no time,” he said.
 
While the use of synchronous condensers is one solution, the cost of installation is enormous, at around ₹2 crore per MW, he said.
 
“If you can accelerate the pace of development of hydro and pumped-storage hydro projects, then probably things will improve,” he said.
 
The CEA chairman also said there is a need for policy intervention to ensure power distribution companies (discoms) get the visibility required on distributed renewable energy (DRE) capacity so that they can support such projects.
 
DRE contributed 16.3 GW to total renewable energy capacity additions during 2025-26, including 7.6 GW installed under the PM KUSUM scheme and 8.7 GW added through rooftop solar projects.
 

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Topics : renewable energy electricity sector Power Transmission

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 4:56 PM IST

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