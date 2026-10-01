Govt tightens sugar stock limit despite 15% fall in prices since August

The government on Thursday further tightened the stockholding limit for sugar dealers to 1,000 quintals, effective from October 15 to November 30, to ensure adequate supplies of the sweetener at reasonable prices during the festival season.

The tightening came despite the government claiming that average retail sugar prices have declined by around 15 per cent from their August peak, while ex-mill rates have fallen by around 28 per cent and remained stable over the last three weeks.

The food ministry said in a statement that dealers will be allowed to hold stock for only 15 days, while the amended norms will not apply to Kolkata and its extended metropolitan areas, and Assam.

With the new sugar season beginning on October 1, the Centre said it was strengthening measures to ensure sugar availability to consumers at reasonable prices during the festive period.

“By restricting the quantity and storage period of sugar, the government aims to facilitate the orderly movement of sugar through the supply chain and ensure its continuous availability to consumers at reasonable prices,” the ministry said in a statement.

Considering region-specific market requirements, the limit has been fixed at 2,000 quintals for Kolkata and its extended metropolitan areas and for Assam.

Kolkata buys sugar from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka, and supplies it to eastern India, including the Northeast. The limit for Assam takes into account geographical constraints, transportation facilities and consumer interest in the Northeast, the ministry said.

“The objective of the amended rules is to ensure no unnecessary accumulation of sugar in the distribution chain and a smooth flow of supply from sugar mills through dealers to the end consumer,” it said.

The move aims to curb hoarding, discourage speculation and prevent stock accumulation by dealers.

In August, citing a tight supply year, the government had imposed a nationwide stockholding limit on dealers of 4,000 quintals, applicable from August 1 to November 30, along with a maximum holding period of 30 days from the date of receipt. The limit was later tightened to 2,000 quintals from September 15.

The government reiterated that mills, dealers, wholesalers and other market participants must ensure uninterrupted movement of sugar and prevent hoarding and speculation. Wholesalers and retailers have also been urged to “immediately pass on” the benefits of the sharp fall in ex-mill prices to consumers.

Sugar mills have been advised to begin crushing operations in line with agro-climatic conditions in their areas. State governments have also been asked to take appropriate action on crushing based on prevailing circumstances.

The Centre will continue to monitor the impact of erratic and inadequate rainfall linked to El Niño conditions on sugarcane in some producing areas, and will take timely measures to balance domestic availability, consumer interest and the interests of cane farmers, the ministry said.