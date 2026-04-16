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Govt to launch 15th round of commercial coal mine auctions on April 17

The government will launch the 15th round of commercial coal mine auctions in Mumbai, aiming to boost domestic supply, attract investment, and strengthen energy security

Coal, Coal sector

According to the ministry, the initiative builds on the commercial coal mining programme launched in 2020, which has helped increase domestic coal availability, reduce import dependence, and introduce greater transparency and competition in the sector.

Saket Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

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The Ministry of Coal will launch the 15th round of commercial coal mine auctions on April 17 in Mumbai, alongside a stakeholder consultation on “Atmanirbhar Bharat: Coal for Energy Security”, aimed at boosting domestic coal supply, attracting investment, and strengthening India’s energy security.
 
Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt will attend the event as chief guest, the ministry said on Wednesday.
 
The upcoming auction round will offer a mix of fully explored and partially explored coal blocks under liberalised terms designed to improve ease of doing business and encourage wider participation from both established players and new entrants, including technology-driven firms.
   
According to the ministry, the initiative builds on the commercial coal mining programme launched in 2020, which has helped increase domestic coal availability, reduce import dependence, and introduce greater transparency and competition in the sector.
 
The 15th round is expected to further stimulate investment, generate employment, and create a more competitive coal ecosystem, while ensuring a steady and reliable supply of coal to industries.
 
The stakeholder consultation will focus on aligning the coal sector with the broader goal of energy security and self-reliance, as India continues to expand its domestic production capacity to meet rising energy demand.

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

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