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Home / Industry / News / Govt to sell up to 2% stake in IRFC through an offer for sale starting Wed

Govt to sell up to 2% stake in IRFC through an offer for sale starting Wed

Government launches IRFC OFS to sell up to 2% stake, aiming to boost disinvestment proceeds and increase public shareholding in the railway financier

acqusition, stake sale

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 7:53 PM IST

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The government will sell up to 2 per cent stake in Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) through an offer for sale starting Wednesday.
 
In a post on X, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said the government offers to disinvest 1 per cent equity in the IRFC along with an additional 1 per cent as a green shoe option.
 
The government has not yet disclosed the floor price for the OFS.
 
Shares of IRFC closed at Rs 98.69, down 2.16 pc over the previous close on BSE.
 
"Offer for Sale for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opens tomorrow for Non Retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Thursday," the X post said.
   
In the current fiscal, the government has sold minority stakes in five central public sector enterprises and banks, taking the total disinvestment proceeds to Rs 16,480 crore so far. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Disinvestment Stake sale

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 7:53 PM IST

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