Govt to unveil revamped core industries index with 2022-23 base on July 20

The Office of Economic Adviser, will release the revised series of the Index of Core Industries (ICI) with base year 2022-23 on July 20, replacing the existing series with base year 2011-12. This aligns ICI with other key macroeconomic indicators such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP), for which 2022-23 has already been adopted as the common base year. ICI is compiled on a monthly basis and will be available for the month of June 2026 , along with the back series for 38 months from April 2023 to May 2026.

The revised series expands the ICI basket from eight to nine core industries with the addition of Iron Ore, included owing to its intensive use in the production process and its contribution to industrial development.

The existing eight industries — Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity — have all been retained in the new series.

Following earlier practice, the weights of the ICI (2022-23) series have been derived from the weights of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) 2022-23 series released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The weights of ICI basket items (taken from IIP) have been pro-rata distributed to 100 to finalize the item basket weights. With this revision, the combined weight of the nine core industries in the IIP basket stands at 32.88 per cent, compared with 40.27 per cent for the eight core industries in the 2011-12 series.

Gross production data will now be used for compilation of the Steel index in the new series, replacing the net production data used in the 2011-12 series, to ensure consistency with IIP.

Only Raw Coal has been retained in the new ICI series, with Coal Middling and Washed Coal excluded to remove double counting, since both are derived from Raw Coal.