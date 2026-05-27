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Govt warns industrial consumers against shifting to retail fuel outlets

State-run OMCs are currently absorbing losses of around Rs 550 crore per day on sale of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG

fuel shortage, Petrol Shortage, Petrol Pump

On May 27, retail petrol in Delhi cost ₹102.12 a litre while diesel was sold at ₹95.20 a litre | Representative Image

Shubhangi Mathur
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:41 PM IST

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The government has warned of strict action against industrial consumers procuring fuel from retail outlets, saying the practice is adversely impacting the financial health of state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs).
 
“The Government has requested states and Union Territories (UTs) to form special squads and take strict action against malpractice of bulk consumers and hoarders taking supplies meant for retail consumers, black marketing, unauthorised stocking and diversion of petroleum products under relevant provisions of the Essential Commodities (EC) Act and control orders issued thereunder,” the government said on Wednesday.
 
On May 27, retail petrol in Delhi cost ₹102.12 a litre while diesel was sold at ₹95.20 a litre. Bulk diesel was priced at ₹149 per litre in the national capital.
   
State-run OMCs are currently absorbing losses of around ₹550 crore per day on the sale of petrol, diesel and domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The oil companies have refrained from passing on the full impact of high international prices to consumers, including households, two-wheeler commuters and farmers at the pump. However, such cushioning was not extended to industrial procurement, where pricing tracks international actuals as a matter of standing policy, the government said.
 
“Industrial consumers who divert their purchases from the industrial channel to the retail pump capture this cushion at the cost of the ordinary citizen. They also concentrate demand at the pump in a way that produces local shortages where none would otherwise exist,” it added.

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Moreover, private OMCs are experiencing a decline of approximately 38 per cent in the offtake of high-speed diesel (HSD) during May across both retail outlets and bulk customers due to higher rates fixed by such retailers. The government said such volumes are shifting to state-run oil marketing retail outlets.
 
Additionally, bulk customer volumes at state-run OMCs have declined by around 29 per cent as consumers shift to retail fuel outlets. The government has urged industry associations to sensitise their members about the consequences of violations.
 
The government assured adequate supplies of petrol and diesel to meet demand from domestic, retail and industrial customers. India is the world’s fourth-largest refiner, with an installed capacity of 258.1 million tonnes per annum across 22 operational refineries.

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:41 PM IST

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