GST Council may give export status to clinical trials for overseas sponsors

Other proposals under consideration could allow input tax credit (ITC) on free samples and expired medicines, speed up refunds of accumulated credit arising from the inverted duty structure, and extend GST exemptions to imported medicines and specialised foods for seven more rare diseases, according to two sources close to the development.

The proposal would cover work done in India for foreign clients, including contract manufacturing. It would also apply where goods made in India for a foreign company are delivered to its customer in India. Treating such clinical trials, testing and analysis as exports would allow these services to qualify for the benefits available to exports under the GST regime, rather than being taxed as domestic supplies. The proposal could be particularly relevant for Indian contract research organisations (CROs) conducting studies and testing for global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and could reduce the tax cost associated with servicing overseas sponsors.

Taken together, the proposals could have implications across drug manufacturing, clinical research and contract manufacturing, while addressing working-capital pressures arising from accumulated tax credits.

The proposals are expected to be discussed at the GST Council meeting later this week. They are not final and would require the Council's approval.

ITC relief on samples, expired medicines

In another significant proposal for drugmakers, ITC could be allowed on free samples as well as medicines and other goods written off or destroyed after expiry where their destruction is required by law. Free physician samples are widely used by pharmaceutical companies, while expiry of medicines is an unavoidable part of the business. Allowing credit could reduce the tax cost associated with these activities and address disputes over reversal of ITC.

The proposals also seek to tackle working-capital pressures arising from the inverted duty structure in pharmaceuticals. Inputs used by the industry are largely taxed at 18 per cent, while medicines typically attract GST of 5 per cent, resulting in accumulation of input tax credit. Under the proposal, 90 per cent of eligible refund claims could be released automatically after a risk check, allowing companies to recover accumulated credit faster. This could reduce the amount of working capital locked up in accumulated tax credits while refund claims are processed.

The health and life sciences package also proposes adding seven more rare diseases to the list for which imported medicines and specialised foods are exempt from GST. The measure, if approved, would lower the tax burden on imported therapies and specialised nutritional products used in the treatment of these diseases.