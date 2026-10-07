GST Council meet: Industry seeks smoother refunds and fewer notices

Few businesses enjoy paperwork, and Goods and Services Tax (GST) compliance is no exception. Nine years after the GST was introduced, companies still face problems that can tie up money, trigger repeated scrutiny and add to the compliance burden.

A small business can pay its supplier and keep the required documents, yet still face questions over its tax credit. A large company operating across several states may have to answer similar queries from multiple tax authorities.

With the GST Council set to meet on October 8, businesses and tax experts want the next phase of reform to focus on making the system work better by freeing up stuck credit, reducing overlapping scrutiny and simplifying compliance.

The first priority: Making working capital work again

For businesses, GST paid on purchases can usually be adjusted against the GST they collect on sales. Trouble arises when this credit piles up or cannot be used when needed.

This is particularly relevant in sectors such as FMCG and pharmaceuticals, where the GST paid on some inputs can be higher than the tax charged on the finished product. The difference can leave working capital stuck in the tax system.

Nimish Bhatia, partner, Price Waterhouse & Co LLP, said the industry was seeking refunds for input services and capital goods in such cases, along with faster provisional refunds. For capital goods, the government could consider spreading refunds over five years, with a pro-rated refund for the remaining useful life of assets purchased before any such change, he said.

Bhatia added such measures would help GST work more like a neutral value-added tax, rather than leaving businesses to carry the cost of accumulated credit.

Refunds for goods exports have become relatively smoother after the customs and GST systems were integrated, said Jigar Doshi, business leader, indirect & tax automation expert at Ascentium India. Exporters of services, however, continue to face difficulties in establishing whether a transaction qualifies as an export and in disputes over where a service is considered to have been supplied.

Another concern is what happens when a business loses credit because its supplier fails to pay the tax. A company may have bought the goods or services, paid its supplier, and kept the required documents. Yet it can still be asked to give up the credit later because the supplier did not pay the tax.

“Denial of input tax credits to genuine buyers due to the supplier’s failure to pay tax has been a pain point for the industry for a long time,” Bhatia said.

He suggested making the supplier liable for the default in the first instance, with safeguards to protect bona fide buyers. Greater use of the Invoice Management System could also strengthen the trail between buyers and suppliers.

Tax lawyer Ritesh Kanodia, partner, Aurtus Legal, said the problem was not limited to supplier defaults. Differences in invoice values, credit notes, timing of transactions and other reconciliation issues can also lead to disputes, even when there is no tax evasion.

“Many of these are reporting or reconciliation issues, rather than instances of tax evasion,” Kanodia said. He said the GST system should be able to identify and resolve such routine differences before they turn into notices.

'Stop making companies defend the same business twice'

The other big concern for businesses is how often they have to defend the same transaction to different tax authorities. A company operating across several states can face scrutiny from multiple authorities. One audit may require years of records, while another may ask for similar information covering the same period.

For large companies, that can mean teams spending days digging out old invoices, matching records, responding to notices and attending hearings.

Ajay Agarwal, group CFO and president, finance & strategy, Spark Minda Group, said this was a significant burden for auto component manufacturers, which often have plants, warehouses and supply chains spread across states.

“The issue is not only the number of notices but also the amount of historical transaction data that has to be extracted, reconciled and presented,” he said.

Kanodia said businesses could also face overlapping proceedings, such as a state GST audit followed by scrutiny from another authority on the same underlying transactions.

The problem, he said, was compounded by the absence of a formal closure mechanism. Without a clear record that an issue has already been examined and closed, businesses can be asked for the same information again.

Some coordination already takes place, with one state sometimes taking the lead and sharing its findings with others. But businesses want this to become more systematic, with common procedures and a more consistent approach across states.

Bhatia has proposed appointing one assessing authority for a company's operations across India, along with a common taxpayer profile. This could reduce the need for businesses to submit the same records in multiple proceedings and help ensure a more consistent interpretation of tax rules.

The aim, industry players and experts say, is not to avoid scrutiny but to avoid doing the same work repeatedly.

Make technology reduce the work, not just digitise it

GST has moved much of the compliance process online, but businesses say going digital has not necessarily made it easier.

Large companies spend considerable time checking purchase records against vendor filings, e-invoices, e-way bills and GST returns. The technology has made filing faster, but businesses still have to sift through large volumes of data to find and resolve discrepancies.

Bipin Sapra, partner and indirect tax leader, EY India, said the next phase of GST should make better use of the information already available with the GST Network (GSTN). Routine mismatches, he said, should ideally be identified and resolved through the system instead of leaving businesses to reconcile the same information repeatedly or respond to notices.

The burden can be heavier for smaller businesses that do not have the same technology or resources as large companies. "MSMEs are often disproportionately affected when credits are delayed or disputed because they have limited financial flexibility,” Sapra said.

For a small business, a delayed refund or disputed credit is not just a compliance issue. It can mean less cash available to run the business.

Taken together, businesses are not asking for another overhaul of the GST rate; they want the system to work better in practice.